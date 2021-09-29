Super-size your photos with Epson’s next-gen 44-inch printer

Epson has kicked off a new generation of P-series SureColor wide-format photo printers with a 44-inch model - known as the P8570D in North America, the P8500D in Europe, and the P8560D in Australia. These are production level printers and the line will expand over the next year to include a 24-inch model and a version of the 44-inch machine with 1.6 litre ink packs.

The new SureColor P8570D has a dual media roll capability with automatic roll loading and automatic switching between media types or sizes. Alternatively, the second roll can be used as a take-up reel for roll-to-roll production. The P8560D uses Epson’s 2.64-inch ‘PrecisionCore MicroTFP’ print head and is claimed to be 2.3 times faster than the previous SureColor P8070 model. It also has a smaller footprint with all operations performed at the front, so it can be pushed against a wall, allowing for it to be installed in smaller office or studio space. The new model supports a wide range of media, including photo, fine-art materials, canvas, and rigid posterboard up to 1.5mm in thickness. It uses Epson’s ‘UltraChrome PRO6 With Grey’ pigmented ink set to give smoother tonal gradations and more neutral black-and-white prints that Epson says rival the output of comparable eight-color printers.

The new Epson SureColor 44-inch printer (Image credit: Epson)

High-speed processing and PDF printing is enabled via the Adobe Embedded Print Engine that's powered by four on-board Intel Atom CPUs. This provides up to three times faster processing of complicated data and accurate printing of transparent layers. With PDF RIP resolution up to 1200 dpi, the engine ensures live transparency blending and smoother shades with graphics containing levels of gradients, as well as integrated ICC-based color management.

The printer’s Epson Cloud Solution port allows for remote management and monitoring of multiple printer fleets cost effectively, and with a convenient dashboard on laptops or smart devices. Monitoring is available for production rates, page and square metre counters, printer status, and equipment utilization. The connectivity options comprise USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi with both 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz bandwidths.

An optional production stacker and a 960GB SSD (to save jobs directly on the printer) will be available for all the new P-series models. The SureColor P8500D series will be available later in the year.

Read more:

• The best large format printer for photographers, exhibitors and studios

• The best photo printing online: top services from around the web

• The best photo printer: desktop photo printers compared

• The best portable printers