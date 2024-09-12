Stunning winning images from Ocean Photographer of the Year competition 2024 just revealed

Photographer Rafael Fernández Caballero has been named Ocean Photographer of the Year 2024 for his stunning image of a rare Bryde’s whale, seconds from devouring a heart shaped ball of bait.
The image was chosen from over 15,000 submitted images from around the planet by the world’s leading ocean photographer’s across all disciplines, including underwater, surf, and drone photography.
Discussing his winning image, Caballero said:
"The image captures perhaps the most special – and craziest – moment of my life. It fills me with joy having lived this moment – and to have captured the image."
Reflecting on being named Ocean Photographer of the Year 2024, Caballero added:
"This is a dream come true. Spectacular. Being a part of the best compilation of ocean photography this year – and receiving the top recognition – drives me to keep believing in what I do and to continue showcasing the ocean’s wonders."
Malaysian photographer Ipah Uid Lynn won the 2024 Female Fifty Fathoms Award for her series of incredible underwater images. The award was created in 2021 by Oceanographic Magazine and Blancpain, co-presenters of the competition, to celebrate pioneering and boundary-pushing women in ocean photography.
Unlike other categories, the recipient of this award is nominated by their peers.
On her win, Uid Lynn said:
"Receiving the Female Fifty Fathoms Award is an incredible honour and validation of the passion and dedication I've poured into my work over the years. It feels surreal and deeply gratifying.
"It's a recognition that goes beyond personal achievement; it highlights the importance of storytelling through photography and the voices of women in this field. I'm truly humbled and inspired to continue pushing the boundaries of what I can capture and share with the world."
This year’s other winning photographs include dramatic wildlife encounters, eels slithering over rocks at low tide, iridescent Mahi Mahi, and beautiful images of humans interacting with marine nature.
The competition aims to shine a light on the wonder and fragility of our blue planet, and celebrate the photographer’s helping to do so.
Marc A. Hayek, President and CEO of Blancpain said:
"Photography is a powerful ally in ocean exploration and conservation. We applaud the Ocean Photographer of the Year winners not only for their art, but for their help in educating a wider public on the marvels found in the seas."
The first Ocean Photographer of the Year 2024 exhibition will open at the Australian National Maritime Museum, Sydney, on November 28, followed by several additional venues in early 2025.
The rest of the incredible shortlisted images can be seen on Oceanographic.
