Stunning winning images from Ocean Photographer of the Year competition 2024 just revealed

Photographer Rafael Fernández Caballero has been named Ocean Photographer of the Year 2024 for his stunning image of a rare Bryde’s whale, seconds from devouring a heart shaped ball of bait.

The image was chosen from over 15,000 submitted images from around the planet by the world’s leading ocean photographer’s across all disciplines, including underwater, surf, and drone photography.

Discussing his winning image, Caballero said:

"The image captures perhaps the most special – and craziest – moment of my life. It fills me with joy having lived this moment – and to have captured the image."

Malaysian photographer Ipah Uid Lynn won the 2024 Female Fifty Fathoms Award. A moray eel peeks out from its hiding spot within a coral in Selakan Island, Malaysia (Image credit: Ipah Uid Lynn)

Reflecting on being named Ocean Photographer of the Year 2024, Caballero added:

"This is a dream come true. Spectacular. Being a part of the best compilation of ocean photography this year – and receiving the top recognition – drives me to keep believing in what I do and to continue showcasing the ocean’s wonders."

Winner of 'Conservation Hope' category. A green sea turtle is released by a researcher after being caught while trying to catch sharks. Acting quickly, the researchers untangled the turtle, took measurements, and tagged it before releasing her back where she was caught in The Seychelles (Image credit: Shane Gross)

Malaysian photographer Ipah Uid Lynn won the 2024 Female Fifty Fathoms Award for her series of incredible underwater images. The award was created in 2021 by Oceanographic Magazine and Blancpain, co-presenters of the competition, to celebrate pioneering and boundary-pushing women in ocean photography.

Unlike other categories, the recipient of this award is nominated by their peers.

Winner of the 'Human Connection' category. A beach reflects the golden haze of the sunset, while a traditional fisherman wades through the water in China (Image credit: Zhang Xiang)

On her win, Uid Lynn said:

"Receiving the Female Fifty Fathoms Award is an incredible honour and validation of the passion and dedication I've poured into my work over the years. It feels surreal and deeply gratifying.

"It's a recognition that goes beyond personal achievement; it highlights the importance of storytelling through photography and the voices of women in this field. I'm truly humbled and inspired to continue pushing the boundaries of what I can capture and share with the world."

Winner of the 'Fine Art' category. Juvenile Munk’s devil rays are attracted by a green light, seemingly flying through the water in Baja California Sur, Mexico (Image credit: Henley Spiers)

This year’s other winning photographs include dramatic wildlife encounters, eels slithering over rocks at low tide, iridescent Mahi Mahi, and beautiful images of humans interacting with marine nature.

The competition aims to shine a light on the wonder and fragility of our blue planet, and celebrate the photographer’s helping to do so.

Winner of the ' Conservation Impact' category. The second biggest whale, the fin whale, lies waiting for its turn to be butchered at a whaling plant in Iceland before getting sent to Japan in Iceland (Image credit: Frederik Brogaard)

Marc A. Hayek, President and CEO of Blancpain said:

"Photography is a powerful ally in ocean exploration and conservation. We applaud the Ocean Photographer of the Year winners not only for their art, but for their help in educating a wider public on the marvels found in the seas."

The first Ocean Photographer of the Year 2024 exhibition will open at the Australian National Maritime Museum, Sydney, on November 28, followed by several additional venues in early 2025.

The rest of the incredible shortlisted images can be seen on Oceanographic.

Winner of the 'Wildlife' category. A triumphant mahi-mahi or common dolphinfish proudly displays its catch amidst a feeding frenzy in Baja California Sur, Mexico (Image credit: Manuel Castellanos Raboso)

Winner of the 'Adventure' category. A scuba diver is dwarfed by a shipwreck in The Bahamas (Image credit: Tobias Friedrich)

Winner of the 'Young Ocean Photographer of the Year' category. An elusive algae octopus shows off its fluorescence under ultraviolet light in North Sulawesi, Indonesia (Image credit: Jacob Guy)

Feel like getting in to underwater photography? Take a look at our guides to the best underwater housings for cameras and phones, the best waterproof cameras, and the best waterproof drones.