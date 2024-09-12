Stunning winning images from Ocean Photographer of the Year competition 2024 just revealed

By
published

An incredible photograph of a rare Bryde's whale about to devour a bait ball has won Ocean Photographer of the Year

A Bryde’s whale about to devour a heart-shaped baitball in Baja California Sur, Mexico
A Bryde’s whale about to devour a heart-shaped baitball in Baja California Sur, Mexico (Image credit: Rafael Fernández Caballero)

Photographer Rafael Fernández Caballero has been named Ocean Photographer of the Year 2024 for his stunning image of a rare Bryde’s whale, seconds from devouring a heart shaped ball of bait. 

The image was chosen from over 15,000 submitted images from around the planet by the world’s leading ocean photographer’s across all disciplines, including underwater, surf, and drone photography.

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

