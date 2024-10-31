Spooky sprites in the sky shot wins Weather Photographer of the Year 2024

By
published

The annual Weather Photographer of the Year competition, dedicated to capturing meteorological phenomena, crowns ghostly image of night sprites as overall winner

Weather Photographer of the Year 2024 competition entry
Sprites Dancing in the Dark Night – Weather Photographer of the Year 2024 Title Prize Winner (Image credit: Xin Wang / Weather Photographer of the Year 2024)

The UK's Royal Meteorological Society has revealed the winners of this year’s Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year competition. The total number of submissions received this year was above 4,500 from 84 countries. This was whittled down to a shortlist of 25 images, from which the winners were chosen by an international panel of experts from the fields of meteorology, photography and journalism, including members of the ITV Weather team. The public also voted for their favorite from this shortlist.

The Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year 2024 Title Prize Winner goes to Wang Xin of Shanghai, China, with the photo ‘Sprites Dancing in the Dark Night’. As multiple thunderstorms raged around Shanghai, Xin traveled to the Chongming District and after a few hours, a “faint red figure” flashed in their eyes and this remarkable image was captured. The judges commented that it is rare to see an image with this extent and number of sprites. Wang Xin wins a £5,000 ($6,500/AU$9,900) cash prize.

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

