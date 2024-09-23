Sony A6700 drops to its lowest-ever price ever!

The Sony A6700 is the latest in a long line of Sony A6000-series of mirrorless cameras. But as the most recent, it is not only the most advanced, it has also been the most expensive. However, we have just spotted that two deals that get this hybrid shooter at the lowest ever price in the UK since its launch last year. All you have to choose is whether you want it body only for £1,149, or with its 18-50mm kit lens for £1,249

Sony A6700 body | was £1,449 | now £1,149

Save £300 at Amazon This the best ever price we have seen for this flagship Sony APS-C mirrorless camera. But to get this price, you do need to remember to pick the Apply £150 voucher on the listing page before you add the camera to your shopping basket.

Sony A6700 + 16-50mm | was £1,550 | now £1,249

Save £300 at Amazon If you are new to the Sony system, this kit lens bundle is just as good a deal - essentially offering the Sony E 16-50mm f3.5-5.6 OSS zoom. To get this price, you must remember to use the Apply £150 voucher on the listing page.

In our Sony A6700 review that this camera "is one of the best options for hybrid travel photographers or content creators that crave professional features in a compact package".

The A6700 has 26-megapixel APS-C back-side illuminated sensor offers a 5-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS) that offers up to 5-stops of correction. It can shoot stills at up to 11 frames per second, with a buffer of 1000 JPEGS or 59 RAW photos.

The autofocus uses 759 points covering 93 percent of the frame. These use Sony's latest subject recognition and tracking categories to detect and focus accurately the subject in the frame. Options for tracking include human body, head, face, and eyes , as well as vehicles including planes, trains, cars, and bikes, as well as animals, birds, and even insects.

The A6700 is hybrid camera and its video credentials center around recording Super 35 6K oversampled footage, with the option torecord in 4K up to 120fps, or 240fps in full HD for professional slow-motion effects. Video is recorded with up to 14+ stops of range, with internal recording in 10-bit 4:2:2, in S-Log.

Check out our recommendations for the best lenses for the Sony A6700