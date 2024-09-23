Sony A6700 drops to its lowest-ever price ever!

Sony's full-frame hybrid camera drops to £1,149 in new record-breaking deal

The Sony A6700 is the latest in a long line of Sony A6000-series of mirrorless cameras. But as the most recent, it is not only the most advanced, it has also been the most expensive. However, we have just spotted that two deals that get this hybrid shooter at the lowest ever price in the UK since its launch last year. All you have to choose is whether you want it body only for £1,149, or with its 18-50mm kit lens for £1,249

Sony A6700 body | was £1,449 | now £1,149 Save £300 at Amazon Apply £150 voucher

Sony A6700 body | was £1,449 | now £1,149
Save £300 at Amazon This the best ever price we have seen for this flagship Sony APS-C mirrorless camera. But to get this price, you do need to remember to pick the Apply £150 voucher on the listing page before you add the camera to your shopping basket.

Sony A6700 + 16-50mm | was £1,550 | now £1,249 Save £300 at Amazon Apply £150 voucher

Sony A6700 + 16-50mm | was £1,550 | now £1,249
Save £300 at Amazon If you are new to the Sony system, this kit lens bundle is just as good a deal - essentially offering the Sony E 16-50mm f3.5-5.6 OSS zoom. To get this price, you must remember to use the Apply £150 voucher on the listing page.

Sebastian Oakley
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

