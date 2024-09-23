Sony A6700 drops to its lowest-ever price ever!

The Sony A6700 is the latest in a long line of Sony A6000-series of mirrorless cameras. But as the most recent, it is not only the most advanced, it has also been the most expensive. However, we have just spotted that two deals that get this hybrid shooter at the lowest ever price in the UK since its launch last year. All you have to choose is whether you want it body only for £1,149, or with its 18-50mm kit lens for £1,249
Sony A6700 body | was £1,449 | now £1,149
Save £300 at Amazon This the best ever price we have seen for this flagship Sony APS-C mirrorless camera. But to get this price, you do need to remember to pick the Apply £150 voucher on the listing page before you add the camera to your shopping basket.
Sony A6700 + 16-50mm | was £1,550 | now £1,249
Save £300 at Amazon If you are new to the Sony system, this kit lens bundle is just as good a deal - essentially offering the Sony E 16-50mm f3.5-5.6 OSS zoom. To get this price, you must remember to use the Apply £150 voucher on the listing page.