Smart home camera lets cat show its human some love — and its moves!

When you head out of the house, you might want to stay in touch with your pets. Or at the very least, keep your eye on them. That's one of the many reasons for the popularity of the best indoor cameras.

What we don't always get to see is just how much the pet understands what is going on, but – as this amazing TikTok clip shows – perhaps sometimes the animals have a better idea what is happening with this tech, and want to remind their humans to check them out?

There are two key features you'll find on cameras like this that the cat seems to understand. This camera looks a lot like the Blink Mini to me, though I can't be sure.

The first feature is that the cameras have the ability to alert you to movement wherever you are. There is definitely a lot of movement going on here, and the poster says that the cat owner is away at college but the cat is still very definitely showing them love!

The second is that, using the phone app and a small speaker inside the camera, the pet owner can stay in touch with the pet, at least verbally. "Your cat knows you can drop in on the cameras" as the caption in the video puts it.

Is it as sad as some of the comments on TikTok describe it, or is it really very cute? It's hard to say, but it's easy to see why this climbing, dancing, and attention-seeking kitty is getting so much love!

