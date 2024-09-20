SmallRig shrinks wireless microphone to the size of a button!

SmallRig launches the S 60, a button-sized wireless microphone that's ideal for vlogging and video interviews
(Image credit: SmallRig)
SmallRig is known for pushing the boundaries of camera peripherals, providing everything a filmmaker needs to expand their setup. This week, it announced a new button-sized wireless microphone ideal for content creation!
The SmallRig S 60 wireless microphone combines both style and substance delivering professional features in a small and discreet form factor. Designed for use with the latest camera phone via the USB-C interface, this tiny mic looks likely to become a go-to for content creators and cameraphone filmmakers.
The transmitter weighs just 7.8g and measures 26 x 10mm, meaning that it can be easily worn with no impact on maneuverability and portability. The magnetic back enables use with a selection of accessories including a discreet neck strap and clip.
The transmitter also features a Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) antenna, providing even more versatility and a stable signal to the receiver of up to 300m. This is an incredibly convenient feature that provides guaranteed communication for filmmakers working on the move such as documentary and dynamic interviews.
A 'highly directional' microphone head provides the user with clear audio with minimal background noise, which is further enhanced by a high-resolution DSP chip supporting 48 kHz / 16-bit recording, with one-touch DSP noise reduction.
A feature that sets the SmallRig S 60 wireless microphone apart from similar options on the market is the battery life. With 11 hours rising to a massive 45 hours with the charging case, the S 60 ensures you have more than enough power to get through even the longest day of interviews or content creation.
Other notable features include a 3-level gain adjustment, mobile charging support on the receiver, and a double-tap mute function on the transmitter.
The SmallRig S 60 wireless microphone is available to buy now in white with a black option coming soon. The price of the microphone is $89.99 / £91.90 / $149.90 and comes with two receivers, two neck straps, two clips, two windscreens, and of course the charging case.
Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books!
Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.