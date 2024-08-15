SmallRig introduces affordable Wireless Follow Focus Lite Kit for filmmakers

If you're a budding filmmaker you might be looking at investing in one of the best wireless follow focus units to help you get critical focus quickly when operating your camera on one of the best gimbals, or to grab focus like a professional focus-puller.

Well... SmallRig has just launched its new Wireless Follow Focus Lite Kit, which is designed to offer precise and low-latency focusing for video shooting at an affordable price point. Tailored for those using the best cinema cameras across all budgets who prefer manual focus lenses, the kit promises to deliver a seamless and efficient control experience.

It includes a wireless handwheel controller and a receiver motor, both equipped with intuitive red and blue light indicators to display connection status and channels, simplifying user operation.

(Image credit: SmallRig)

A standout feature of the new Wireless Follow Focus Lite Kit is its memory storage function, which ensures that lens travel and A/B point settings are retained even after a power loss, eliminating the need for recalibration. This feature enhances shooting efficiency, particularly in fast-paced environments.

The handwheel controller is powered by a built-in 1400mAh battery, providing up to 21 hours of continuous usage. The kit’s focus wheel is constructed from sweat-resistant, non-slip silicone, ensuring a comfortable and stable focus experience across various temperature conditions.

The receiver motor in the kit supports a wide voltage input range of 5V-18V and is compatible with PD and QC fast charging protocols, making it versatile and efficient. The motor’s precision gear assembly design delivers a peak torque of 4.3 kgf·cm, ensuring effortless control over zoom lenses. The system is easy to secure onto a camera using the quick-release follow focus ring, 15mm rod clamp with NATO rail, and 15mm rod, making it user-friendly for on-the-go videographers.

(Image credit: SmallRig)

The SmallRig Wireless Follow Focus Lite Kit is now available for pre-order at $169.99 at B&H, positioning it as a more affordable option compared to SmallRig's own MagicFIZ Wireless Follow Focus Basic Kit and the Tilta Nucleus Nano II FIZ Wireless Lens Control System. With its competitive pricing and user-friendly features, this kit is poised to be a popular choice among budget-conscious filmmakers looking for reliable manual focus control.

