SmallRig introduces affordable Wireless Follow Focus Lite Kit for filmmakers

Priced under $200, this kit is aimed at budding filmmakers and pro-alikes who want quick and affordable wireless follow focus

If you're a budding filmmaker you might be looking at investing in one of the best wireless follow focus units to help you get critical focus quickly when operating your camera on one of the best gimbals, or to grab focus like a professional focus-puller.

Well... SmallRig has just launched its new Wireless Follow Focus Lite Kit, which is designed to offer precise and low-latency focusing for video shooting at an affordable price point. Tailored for those using the best cinema cameras across all budgets who prefer manual focus lenses, the kit promises to deliver a seamless and efficient control experience. 

