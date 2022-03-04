Shot by Women is first stock image library with photos just taken by females

The world’s first stock image library sharing photos strictly taken by female creators will launch on International Women’s Day on 8 March. Shot by Women is the brainchild of the Brighton-based female-owned company, Female Perspective LTD. It’s hoped the platform will be used to discover women in photography who are often sidelined or looked past.

It’s no secret that there’s a massive gender gap in the photography world. Not only are women underrepresented by top camera brands but often they’re paid less too and don't have as many opportunities. Founder of Female Perspective LTD and photographer Tabatha Fireman said, “Opinions, habits and decisions are often arrived a through the published media we consume every day. With over 80% of it shot from a male gaze, how truth a representation of our world can that be’?

• Read more: Photo protest: Female photographers tackle the climate crisis

The motivation for Shot by Women was born out of a necessity to deliver more female captured content in mainstream media. Fireman explains, “There are so many talented women photographers out there with a lot of unseen content stored on their hard drives. With Shot by Women, I hope that I can gain their trust enough to permit me to welcome them to our community for discovery, connection and additional revenue stream potential issues arise.

The motivation for Shot by Women was born out of a necessity to deliver more female captured content in mainstream media. Fireman explains, “There are so many talented women photographers out there with a lot of unseen content stored on their hard drives. With Shot by Women, I hope that I can gain their trust enough to permit me to welcome them to our community for discovery, connection and additional revenue stream potential.

• Read more: Best photo stock sites • Best video stock sites

Female Perspective founder Tabatha Fireman (Image credit: Female Perspective)

The world’s first stock image library sharing photos strictly taken by female creators will launch on International Women’s Day on 8 March. Shot by Women is the brainchild of the Brighton-based female-owned company, Female Perspective LTD. It’s hoped the platform will be used to discover women in photography who are often sidelined or looked past. where. So, to have a practical solution where creatives can easily find images shot by women, for me is a no brainer”.

It could take a while before Shot by Women has the same reputation as Getty Images or Shutterstock but platforms like this prove that women are doing whatever they can to make themselves known. I can only hope that this platform receives the reaction it deserves and news outlets start looking for more varied inclusive content..

Read more:

22 pioneering women in photography you should know about

10 queer photographers you should follow on Instagram

Wedding photographer speaks out against sexual harassment