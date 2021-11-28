Save up to $310 on gimbals in these Black Friday weekend deals

We're in the weird limbo between the Black Friday camera deals and the Cyber Monday camera deals – but all that matters is that there are still serious savings to be found, especially if you're looking to instantly raise the production value of your video creations.

These gimbal deals will appeal to filmmakers with varying budgets and help them make shaky footage a thing of the past. We’ve seen plenty of gimbal deals this Black Friday. Whether you’re looking for a device that can simply cradle a smartphone or hold the weight of a pro-grade rig, super-smooth footage is sure to boost your movie-making capabilities.

Here are some of the smoothest gimbal deals we’ve come across so far…

Zhiyun Smooth X Gimbal | Zhiyun Smooth X Gimbal | was $60 | now $30

Save $30 on a Zhiyun Smooth X compact folding and extendable 2-axis handheld gimbal stabilizer for smartphones. Can be used to so that you never shoot shaky footage or as a selfie stick.

US DEAL

Zhiyun Crane 2S | Zhiyun Crane 2S | was $599 | now $329

Save $270 instantly when you purchase a Zhiyun Crane 2S handheld gimbal stabilizer. Compatible with large cameras such as the Panasonic S1H, Canon EOS 1DX III and Blackmagic Pocket 6K.

US DEAL

Zhiyun Weebill-S | Zhiyun Weebill-S | was $439 | now $399

Save $40 on the Zhiyun Weebil-S 3-axis handheld gimbal stabilizer with a battery life of 12-14 hours, 6 different modes and smartphone connectivity.

US DEAL



DJI Ronin-SC Gimbal | DJI Ronin-SC Gimbal | was $439 | now $279

Save $160 on a DJI Ronin-SC 3-axis gimbal for mirrorless cameras, it has 360-degree panorama and time lapse controls, 4.39lbs payload and up to 11 hours battery life.

US DEAL

Zhiyun Crane 3S Pro | Zhiyun Crane 3S Pro | was $1149 | now $839

Save $310 on this professional, handheld gimbal stabilizer with a payload of 14.3lbs. Designed to be used with cinema cameras, it has wireless video transmission, pro zoom and focus controls and a two-handle option.

US DEAL

Read more:

Best Black Friday photo laptop deals

Best Black Friday camcorder deals

Best Cyber Monday camera deals - LIVE

Best portable hard drives