Save a huge $200 off the top-rated Canon Pixma Pro-200 A3+ printer

If you're looking for a photo-quality printer at a knock-down price during the Black Friday sales period, then your search could well be over. The Canon Pixma Pro-200 (which we rated the full five stars and our coveted Gold award) is available at an incredible 33% discount at Amazon, saving an impressive $200 off the regular asking price. It is, without a doubt, one of the best photo-quality printers around.

This A3+ printer uses an eight-color dye-based ink system for vibrant professional-quality prints. It can print borderless prints up to 13 x 19 inches using standard media, or eye-catching panoramics up to 13 x 39 inches. But while it's capable of such large prints, it has a space-saving compact design that should fit into any home office or studio.

The built-in 3-inch LCD display lets you check ink levels at a glance, as well as easily control all the printer functions. You can print through Wi-Fi or a wired connection, and it'll deliver a high-quality bordered A3+ print in just 90 seconds.

Canon Pixma Pro-200: was $599.99 now $399 at Amazon Save $200 The Canon Pixma Pro-200 delivers spectacular print quality for color and mono images on glossy, semi-gloss and lustre papers. Print speeds are impressive, it’s well built, has great handling characteristics, and is a stellar performer in every respect.

The $200 saving at Amazon is the best we've seen anywhere at the time of writing, but as the Black Friday weekend gets ever-closer, other retailers may well get in on the action, so keep an eye on the offers below…

