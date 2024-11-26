Save a huge $200 off the top-rated Canon Pixma Pro-200 A3+ printer

We rated this brilliant printer the full five stars in our review, and you can save 33% during the Black Friday sales

If you're looking for a photo-quality printer at a knock-down price during the Black Friday sales period, then your search could well be over. The Canon Pixma Pro-200 (which we rated the full five stars and our coveted Gold award) is available at an incredible 33% discount at Amazon, saving an impressive $200 off the regular asking price. It is, without a doubt, one of the best photo-quality printers around.

This A3+ printer uses an eight-color dye-based ink system for vibrant professional-quality prints. It can print borderless prints up to 13 x 19 inches using standard media, or eye-catching panoramics up to 13 x 39 inches. But while it's capable of such large prints, it has a space-saving compact design that should fit into any home office or studio.

Canon Pixma Pro-200: was $599.99 now $399 at Amazon

Save $200 The Canon Pixma Pro-200 delivers spectacular print quality for color and mono images on glossy, semi-gloss and lustre papers. Print speeds are impressive, it’s well built, has great handling characteristics, and is a stellar performer in every respect.

