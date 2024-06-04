Remembering Pulitzer prize-winning photographer Ron Edmonds for his quick reactions the day Ronald Reagan got shot

By
published

Ron Edmond's has died aged 77. He was the Associated Press White House photographer for 28 years

In this March 30, 1981 file photo, U.S. President Ronald Reagan, center, is shown being shoved into the President's limousine by secret service agents after being shot outside a Washington hotel. The man who shot Reagan is scheduled to leave a Washington mental hospital for good on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, more than 35 years after the shooting. A federal judge ruled in late July that the 61-year-old John Hinckley Jr. is not a danger to himself or the public and can live full-time at his mother's home in Williamsburg, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)
One of Ron Edmond's Pulitzer winning images of the moment Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981 (Image credit: Ron Edmonds / Associated Press / Alamy)

White House photographer and Pulitzer Prize winner Rod Edwards has died aged 77. He is best known for his photographs of the attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan in 1981.

Born June 16, 1946, Ron Edmonds decided to take a photography class in 1968 which would quickly come to change his life. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles