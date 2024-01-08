Portrait of Britain photo winners are "joyous, inclusive and thought-provoking celebration of what it means to live in Britain today"

The British Journal of Photography and JCDecaux UK have unveiled the winners of Portrait of Britain Vol. 6 – a mesmerizing visual journey that encapsulates the diverse faces and narratives shaping contemporary Britain. This annual celebration of photography transforms JCDecaux UK's digital screens into a nationwide portrait gallery, showcasing the winning images of some of the nation’s most talented portrait photographers and reaching millions of people over the next month.

The collection features a kaleidoscope of stories, each photograph offering a unique perspective on the richness of Britain's traditions and communities. From Anna Nebauer's striking capture of Maya, a Down's Syndrome model and actress who timelessly proves her differences don't hold her back to a busy portrait of Magaret Tyler surrounded by Royal memorabilia taken by Callum O'Keefe and Hassan Raja's My Grandfather's Two Hats featuring his grandfather wearing a traditional Indian Pakol hat.

My Grandfather's Two Hats (Image credit: Hassan Raja)

David McEvoy, JCDecaux UK Chief Marketing Officer, expressed his excitement, “We couldn’t imagine a better way to kickstart the New Year than with the Portrait of Britain exhibition on our digital screens. We love this joyous, inclusive and thought-provoking celebration of what it means to live in Britain today.”

The 100 winning photographs will illuminate high streets, shopping malls, train stations, roadside billboards, London bus shelters, and Heathrow Airport in cities across the UK, including Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Sheffield, and London marking the largest digital photographic exhibition in the country.

Jack of the Green (Image credit: Morton Moss)

The selection process was rigorous, with gratitude extended to this year’s panel of judges, including Nadav Kander, Sebah Chaudhry, Mick Moore, Tracy Marshall-Grant, Bindi Vora, Russ O’Connell, Tim Clark, Anne McNeill, and Ronan Mckenzie. Winners will be showcased in a nationwide exhibition and be included in the Portrait of Britain book published by Blue Coat Press.

Portrait of Britain, is an award-winning nationwide photography exhibition presented by the British Journal of Photography in collaboration with JCDecaux, serves as a testament to the nation's tapestry, transforming personal stories into public art. Since its launch in 2016, the exhibition has grown exponentially, welcoming thousands of entries this year alone. The groundbreaking scale and mission of Portrait of Britain make it the largest photography exhibition in the country, touching the lives of millions and becoming a beacon of visual storytelling that reflects the heart and soul of Great Britain.

Jose (Image credit: Susie Brady )