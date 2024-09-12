PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine October issue 222 is on sale now – free bag when you subscribe!

Our new October issue 222 of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is on sale now, with a big subscriptions offer! Get a free Lowepro camera bag worth £29.99 PLUS all print subscribers get FREE digital editions, with digital access to over 110 back issues worth over £90!

They say sequels are never better than the originals. But have ‘they’ watched films like The Godfather Part II, The Empire Strikes Back, or Terminator 2: Judgment Day? It can be the same with camera sequels. The EOS 5D Mark II was a huge improvement on the original 5D DSLR, and now the same can be said about the new EOS R5 Mark II.

"I can say with confidence, the new Canon EOS R5 Mark II is the most impressive camera I’ve ever had the pleasure of shooting with. It’s not just the tech updates, which include unbelievably intelligent AF tracking and better Eye Control AF to capture wildlife on the move, plus new Action Priority and Registered People Priority AF modes to help you easily keep up with fast ball sports," says PhotoPlus editor Peter Travers.

"The R5 Mark II also boasts clever AI algorithms and deep learning for In-Camera Upscaling – so you can turn 45MP images into massive 180MP monsters! Ideal if you need to crop an image heavily, but still need a good-sized hi-res image full of pixels," he says. We go in-depth into it all in our complete guide to the Canon EOS R5 Mark II, including our final test verdict.

New Canon camera skills!

Also inside, our lucky PhotoPlus Apprentice heads up north to capture beautiful landscape photos in the delightful Yorkshire Dales, with top tuition from Canon pro Paul Grogan.

In Canon Skills, there’s more photo projects for you to check out, including how to photograph garden veg, and make a splash with your tennis action shots, plus there are new image-editing tutorials, all with free video guides!

We chat to the wonderful wildlife photographer Ellie Rothnie about becoming a Canon Ambassador and her rise to the top.

Plus new Photo Stories, My Kit, Canon School and EOS SOS, and in Super Test, we review eight of the best telephoto zoom lenses.

