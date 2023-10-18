PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine Nov issue out now! FREE camera backpack when you subscribe

The amazing new Nov issue 210 of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is on sale now – FREE videos + FREE ebook! Subscribe today to get our new Christmas offer – big savings + get a free Lowepro Adventura Go BP 150 backpack backpack worth £95!*

As if we all need an excuse to get out with our Canon cameras, autumn / fall is the season that offers an abundance of photographic opportunities. In our big Canon photo skills guide this issue, we have 10 exciting photo projects for you to try in your local areas.

Shoot a misty autumn / fall sunrise, capture parkland wildlife, head to town for urban scenes, or get down low for colourful canopies in forests full of fiery red foliage. Alternatively, or bad weather days, capture close-ups indoors of autumn / fall leaves with a shallow depth of field.

Our PhotoPlus Apprentice has a great time in Canon pro Russ Tierney’s cool photo studio, learning how to capture six creative portrait styles, with a mixture of models, simple lighting and different backdrops.

New Canon camera skills!

In our brilliant Canon Skills sections, new photo projects include the beauty of backlighting, sensational seasonal still-life shots, and get down low for unique city photos. Plus image-editing tutorials in Photoshop, Lightroom and Affinity Photo. All projects and tutorials come with free video guides to follow along.

We interview versatile Canon photographer James Musselwhite, who shoots everything from weddings to pro wrestling!

There’s more of your great Photo Stories, and learn the best kit for tasty food photography with Monika Grudzinska.

In Canon School, discover how to turn down the noise in your images.

We also test eight of the best zoom lens upgrades for Canon EOS R mirrorless cameras.. And don’t miss our comprehensive Canon EOS camera and lens buyers guides.

Also get your FREE Raw in Photoshop ebook worth £17.99, download details inside the mag.

