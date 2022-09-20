PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine new Oct issue no.196 out now – subscribe & get a free daypack!

The new October issue no.196 of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is on sale now – FREE videos + FREE ebook! Subscribe today to get our latest offer – big savings PLUS get a free Lowepro RidgeLine Pro BP 300 AW daypack worth £90!* (opens in new tab)

W​​hy did you first invest in your Canon camera? For many budding beginners, it’s usually so they’re able to take nice portrait photos of their family and friends. Our PhotoPlus Apprentice this issue learns how to take better portraits when she joined Canon pro Rebecca Faith on a fun photoshoot in a park in Bath.

She found the simple solutions to use natural light and shade effectively to take top shots of our model.

New Canon camera skills!

Also inside this issue, master your Canon camera is just 12 hours, with our ace tips for shooting from 7am to 7pm! During this big photo challenge, find out how to take brilliant photos of everything from wildlife at sunrise, food at breakfast, and sports in the day, to landscapes at sunset, and traffic light trails at night.

We speak to Oliver Wright, landscape and nature photographer, about his ability to work all year round, by shooting close-ups of insects to Arctic night skies.

We also have more great photo projects and image-editing guides with free videos to follow in our Canon Skills section, plus Canon School is packed with essential advice.

We test eight of the best affordable telephoto zoom lenses from Canon, Sigma and Tamron in Super Test, for Canon EOS DSLRs and EOS R mirrorless cameras.

Plus get your free Outdoor Landscape & Nature Photography ebook, details on how to download inside.

