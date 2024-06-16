Photos of astronauts' pets sent into space using NASA's first two-way, end-to-end laser relay system

Over 500 images of cats, dogs, snakes, and cows owned by astronauts were sent between Earth and space

A graphic from NASA showing the Earth from space, and a collage of pets and
(Image credit: NASA/Dave Ryan)

Proving that even astronauts are really just big kids, NASA’s two way, end to end laser relay system has been used to send over 500 pictures and videos of cherished pets flying through space.

The animals travelled over laser communication links at a rate of 1.2 gigabits per second, which is speedier than most home internet speeds.

