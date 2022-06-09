Perfect your landscapes! N-Photo 138 on sale today

Practice makes perfect, so they say – and this issue landscape photographer Carmen Norman extols the virtues of rephotographing the same location season after season, year after year, to record a scene that’s the same but different.

Our Apprentice, meanwhile, heads into the New Forest to capture the famous wild(ish) ponies that freely roam the national park under the tutelage of Astrid Harrisson. And in our interview, we speak with Christy Lee Rogers, who submerges models in pools for her otherworldly photo-art.



In our Big Test, we put eight standard zooms through their paces, and discover that these versatile everyday lenses are anything but bog-standard. We also check out the remarkable Laowa 20mm f/4 Zero-D Shift – designed for distortion-free architecture shots without the dreaded ‘leaning back’ effect, and compare five ball heads.



In this issue’s projects, we explore Bulb and Time modes for custom-length exposures; shoot a special-FX packed Star Wars-themed miniature scene; learn how and when to use a polarizing filter; and take our studio to the farm for pop-up poultry portraits.

Plus we’re giving away a Teach Yourself Modern Landscape Photography ebook to help improve your scenic shots, as well as the superb B&W Projects 5 for instant mono masterpieces!

