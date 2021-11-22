Peak Design's Black Friday sale makes its camera bags a must-buy at up to 30% off

Peak Design has some of the most beautifully designed bags you can get – they're extremely versatile, highly customizable and look great. They can travel to the boardroom with a laptop and work essentials, or to a holiday outing with clothes, camera gear and anything else you may need.

The San Francisco-based company also has a variety of clips and straps that go into making the Peak Design bags so versatile and functional. Moreover, every single one of the bags are waterproof, so no matter the weather, your gear is safe and sound.

And it's not just backpacks in the Peak Design catalog, as there's slings, messengers and totes to choose from as well. And then there's Peak Design's coveted Travel Tripod and, now, a bunch of accessories for smartphones as well.

But it's the Everyday bags that we usually lust after, but all that versatility and quality does not come cheap. So, when there's a sale on such as Black Friday, it's time to think about getting yourself a Peak Design bag.

And while Black Friday – or November 26 – is a few days away, Peak Design isn't waiting. The brand has already kicked off its Black Friday sale, giving you until November 30 to grab a bag and save up to 30% on the listed price.

If you already own a Peak Design bag, you can get additional accessories such as pouches, straps and clips to add to the organizational abilities of the carrier as they're also on sale for up to 15% off their listed price.

Peak Design Everyday bags Peak Design Everyday bags | from $71.95 / £54.33 / AU$100.96 (up to 30% off) Whether it's the Everyday Backpack or the Everyday Messenger bag, they're both some of the best camera bags money can buy. Get yourself some pouches to organize your gear and you're all set for the field. And if you prefer something a little different, there's Peak Design's Everyday Totepack – all with up to 30% slashed from the asking price.

Peak Design pouches and cubes Peak Design pouches and cubes | from $22.45 / £16.95 / AU$31.50 (save 10%) From shoe bags to pouches for cables, cameras, lenses and anything else you can think of, Peak Design has something for everything. They're perfect for fitting into any of the company's Everyday and Travel bags, keeping you gear sorted neatly, and kept away from all the other things that you might be toting around with you. Pick up some of Peak Designs clips and straps (also currently discounted) to make reaching for your camera gear easy while on the move as well.

Peak Design Travel Tripod Peak Design Travel Tripod | from $314.95 / £237.83 / AU$441.95 It's admittedly pretty expensive for a tripod, but Peak Design's first ever Travel Tripod is exceptional. Not just compact and lightweight, it also offers sturdy performance and design neatness that makes it excellent, getting a full five stars in our Peak Design Travel Tripod review. So if you can score even a tiny 10% off, you really should think about getting one.