Panasonic Lumix S5 II drops to lowest price ever in unbelievable Black Friday deal

I've just realized you can pick up the Panasonic Lumix S5 II and S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens for just £1,499 from Amazon in this early Black Friday camera deal. That’s a huge saving of £600 and a princely price for a flagship camera that’s regarded by many as the best hybrid on the market.
If that wasn't enough, you can also pick up the Panasonic Lumix S5 II and S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 and S 50mm f1.8 for just £1,699 over at Wex Photo Video. Talk about having options!
Save £600 The Panasonic Lumix S5 II is a content creator's dream. It boasts a 24MP CMOS sensor that can be supercharged via a 96-MP high-res mode, as well as ultra-detailed 6K video. It's the undisputed hybrid champ.
Save £230 The latest flagship from Panasonic just got even better, thanks to this exclusive twin-lens deal, that effectively gets you the 50mm lens thrown in for free. Built for content creators, with 6K video and 24MP stills plus a 96MP high-res mode, this is as good as it gets for a hybrid camera.