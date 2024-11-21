Panasonic Lumix S5 II drops to lowest price ever in unbelievable Black Friday deal

I've just realized you can pick up the Panasonic Lumix S5 II and S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens for just £1,499 from Amazon in this early Black Friday camera deal. That’s a huge saving of £600 and a princely price for a flagship camera that’s regarded by many as the best hybrid on the market.

If that wasn't enough, you can also pick up the Panasonic Lumix S5 II and S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 and S 50mm f1.8 for just £1,699 over at Wex Photo Video. Talk about having options!

If I were looking for a hybrid camera, I'd probably plump for the Panasonic Lumix S5 II. Not only is it incredible value for money, but it's quite simply one of the most tooled-up hybrid cameras on the market right now. The glowing Digital Camera World review praised its best-in-class image stabilization, pro-video functionality, unlimited recording and filmic image quality.

This flagship hybrid camera is built around a 24-MP CMOS sensor and can deliver ultra-high-quality 6K 30p or 4K 60p video. Humongous 96-MP images, via its high-res mode. And rattle off 30fps bursts. It's got dual-native ISO, 4:2:2 10-bit recording, incredible 5-axis in-body image stabilization and debuted Panasonic's phase-detection AF. Try finding another full-frame camera with those specs for £1,499...

See our choice for the best lenses for the Pansonic S5 II and if you want to make sure you're getting the very best deals possible, I scoured the best camera retailers' price-match policies this Black Friday.