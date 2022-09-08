Panasonic has launched TWO 4K 60p camcorders for broadcasting pros

Panasonic has introduced two new 4K camcorders – the Panasonic HC-X2 and HC-X20 – aimed at broadcasters and creators. Both cameras have an integrated lens with 20x optical zoom (which ranges from a 24.5mm wide-angle to 490mm telephoto), 5-axis stabilization, and a 1.0-type sensor boasting a resolution of approximately 15.03 effective megapixels.

The Panasonic HC-X2 and HC-X20 are designed to be used in a wide variety of broadcasting roles. While the HC-X2 is the higher-end model of the two, billed as a camera for medium-scale news streaming, the HC-X20 is built for small-scale independent interviews and events.

The camcorders support 4:2:2 10-bit 4K 30p/25p internal video recording, Super Slow Motion (100/120fps) and Variable Frame Rate (2fps to 60fps), and HEVC recording for more efficient storage.

On the HC-X2 you'll also find HLG2 (Hybrid Log Gamma) and V-log recording for creating 4K HDR content, plus Ethernet connectivity and simultaneous SDI/HDMI output and HD live streaming capabilities.

Panasonic HC-X2/X20 key features

The Panasonic HC-X2/X20 offer high-speed autofocus with new face detection capabilities. Professional video production features include a simultaneous display on the LCD monitor and electronic viewfinder, triple manual rings for easy control, XLR audio input terminals, ND filters, dual SD card slots, unlimited shooting length, and built-in Wi-Fi.

Speaking of displays, the 3.5-inch, 2,760k-dot LCD monitor has more than double the resolution and brightness of the previous models, while the camcorders also include a 2,360k-dot tiltable OLED viewfinder.

Panasonic HC-X2 (Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic HC-X20 (Image credit: Panasonic)

The integrated ND filter has four settings: Clear, 1/4, 1/16, and 1/64, and there are dedicated controls for Gain and AWB. The included battery has also been designed to sit within the camera body shape, rather than protrude, and provides long continuous shooting times of approximately 3 hours and 50 minutes on the HC-X2 and 4 hours and 25 minutes on the HC-X20.

Both the HC-X2/X20 offer a number of broadcast-grade image adjustment functions, including Soft Skin, which automatically adjusts and smoothens skin tones, 16-Axis Independent Colour Correction, that allows color matching for multiple cameras, and 8-Mode Gamma, which offers eight gamma presets, including two types of CINE-LIKE. In addition to the gamma modes.

Panasonic is pitching these professional camcorders to operators of all skill levels, from broadcasting corporations to solo filmmakers. Available from October 2022, the Panasonic HC-X2 has a recommended retail price of £2,880 and the HC-X20 has a recommended retail price of £2,250, with US pricing TBC.

You might also like the best camcorders (opens in new tab), the best 4K cameras (opens in new tab), and the best Netflix-approved cameras (opens in new tab).