Early Olympus Black Friday deals in 2022: the sales have started

This year's best Olympus Black Friday deals may yet to come - but we have already seen some great offers on Olympus, Zuiko, and OM System gear. We'll be updating this page as we find out what products are on offer, so check back regularly if you want to know about the best Olympus deals first.

This year, Black Friday falls on November 25, and many of the best Olympus camera deals won't be live until then. Whichever mirrorless camera you shoot with or want to upgrade to, price cuts were available on all types of Olympus cameras, lenses, and photography accessories in last year's sales.

We understand that buying any new Olympu equipment during an economic crisis needs consideration, and at Digital Camera World we are going to help you prepare for the Best Olympus Black Friday camera deals we expect to see in 2022. Scroll down to find out the answers to any questions you may have before this year's holiday shopping event, and make sure you're getting the best deals possible before parting with your well-earn cash.

We know that there are going to be some pretty good deals for DSLRs, compact, and mirrorless cameras. Black Friday 2022 is a great time to pick one of these options up, whether you're just starting out in your photography journey or are a seasoned professional, there should be something for you.

Black Friday isn't officially starting until Friday, November 25 this year, but we expect some deals and themed sales weeks in the run-up to the main event. When the bargains start rolling in, we'll keep this page up to date with all the best offers on this page, so make sure you bookmark it to you can keep checking on the latest and greatest deals across Black Friday.

Top US retailers:

Black Friday: Olympus Camera deals

(opens in new tab) Olympus OM-D E-M1X| $2,999 | $1,799 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $1,200 at B&H With a 20.4MP Live MOS sensor capable of shooting up to 60fps with its electronic shutter, or 15fps with its mechanical shutter this is a camera built for speed. No matter if you're shooting sports, wildlife, or anything in between you will definitely capture the moment.

(opens in new tab) Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III| $1,199.99 |$899.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $300 at B&H With a 20.4MP Micro-Four-Thirds sensor able to capture images at a blistering 30fps with its electronic shutter, and offers DCI and UHD 4K recording this is a perfect camera for travel that really packs a punch.

(opens in new tab) Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III| $1,799.99 |$1,499.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $300 at B&H With a 20.4MP Micro-Four-Thirds sensor able to capture images at a blistering 60fps with its electronic shutter, and recording 4K in both DCI and UHD this is a perfect camera for sports or travel that really packs a punch.

(opens in new tab) Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III + 12-45mm| $1,849.99 |$1,299.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $550 at B&H With a 20.4MP Micro-Four-Thirds sensor able to capture images at a blistering 30fps, 4K UHD video, and being paired with the 12-45mm f/4 lens this is a ready-to-shoot package.

Black Friday: Olympus lens deals

(opens in new tab) Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/2.8| $1,449.99 |$1,299.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $200 at B&H This pro-grade workhorse covers a vast zoom range (80-300mm 35mm-equivalent) you can be sure you will capture all the action in crisp detail, no matter the weather or lighting conditions, thanks to its f/2.8 maximum aperture this lens can do it all.

(opens in new tab) Olympus M.Zuiko 12-100mm f/4| $1,399.99 |$1,199.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $200 at B&H Spanning an impressive zoom range this pro-grade lens can be used for a vast array of photographic applications such as sports, landscapes, or portraits. With a constant f/4 aperture your images will be pin sharp, and will certainly be able to take low-light conditions.

(opens in new tab) Olympus M.Zuiko 300mm f/4| $2,999.99 |$2,799.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $200 at B&H This long-reaching super telephoto for Micro Four Thirds mirrorless cameras, the M.Zuiko Digital ED 300mm f/4 IS PRO from Olympus is a 600mm equivalent lens that balances refined optics with a hand-holdable design, perfect for sports or wildlife.

(opens in new tab) Olympus M.Zuiko 8-25mm f/4| $1,099.99 |$899.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $200 at B&H A dynamic wide-angle zoom, the M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm f/4 PRO from Olympus is an ultra-wide Micro Four Thirds zoom lens with the equivalent full-frame format zoom range of 16-50mm.

(opens in new tab) Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4-5.6| $199.99 |$129.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $70 at B&H Perfect for portraiture and distant subjects alike, the M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f/4-5.6 R from Olympus is an 80-300mm equivalent telephoto zoom for Micro Four Thirds mirrorless cameras.

(opens in new tab) Olympus M.Zuiko 100-400mm f/5.6-6.3| $1,499.99 |$1,399.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $100 at B&H Spanning an impressive zoom range this is a lens perfect for wildlife or sports due to it offering an equivalent super-telephoto zoom of 200-800mm. While $100 isn't a big discount, it's a good incentive to pick up this far-reaching lens.

(opens in new tab) Olympus M.Zuiko 75-300mm f/4.8/6,7| $549.99 |$449.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $100 at B&H Versatile and relatively compact telephoto zoom, the M.Zuiko Digital ED 75-300mm f/4.8-6.7 II from Olympus is a 150-600mm equivalent lens meaning you can be sure to capture the action, no matter how far away you are.

When will the Black Friday camera deals start?

This year, the official Black Friday date is Friday, November 25, 2022, so the best camera deals will be available straight after Thanksgiving through to Cyber Monday on November 28 and beyond. Last year we saw Black Friday camera deals (opens in new tab) appearing as early as October, with more bargains becoming available in the weeks leading up to Black Friday itself. So for the best Black Friday camera deals, keep an eye out on this page over the next month, and especially in the week's build-up before Black Friday.

If you do miss out on Black Friday itself, don’t worry, we’ve got Cyber so the best camera deals will be available from that date. However, we are still seeing deals from the tail end of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale that was held across October 11-12, 2022. So you will find deals already listed below, and we do expect more Black Friday camera deals now to appear as we get close to Black Friday

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a camera?

As a general rule, Black Friday is usually a great time to buy a new camera, but not every deal is as good as it may seem initially – which is where we come in.

In some cases, retailers do mark up the prices of cameras and camera bundles in the run-up to Black Friday, in order to offer a seemingly bigger discount during the run of the actual event itself. However, this doesn't necessarily make them a bad buy though, on many occasions, their prices still drop to mouth-watering record-lows. But in the grand scheme of things, the percentage saving may not be quite as large as advertised.

However, to combat these situations, we'll only highlight the actual saving of any Black Friday deal based on the camera's recent price history, and we will make sure it's a genuinely a good deal before placing it in this hub. This isn't necessarily the norm, though, and many cameras do simply drop to their lowest-ever price for a brief period over Black Friday, particularly in Amazon's Lightning deals - These are often the best camera deals of the year.

How to find the best camera deals

Of course, the best Black Friday deals will be on this page as soon as they launch. We’ll bring you the top bargains from all the best retailers when the discounts start rolling in on, and before Black Friday. But there are a lot of different cameras to choose from, and it can get overwhelming at times, especially for photography beginners. We recommend making the most of our extensive camera knowledge to make sure you buy the right bit of kit for you come Black Friday.

If you're new to photography, a good grounding point is to start with our best camera for beginners (opens in new tab) guide. Once you've got a feel for which type of camera might suit your needs best, check out our separate guides on the best camera for photography (opens in new tab), the best mirrorless camera (opens in new tab), or the best Micro Four Thirds camera (opens in new tab), and if you want to take advantage of the lowering prices of DSLRs, check out our best DSLR guide – we've got the latest advice on them all.

