Nude on Sand by Edward Weston expected to sell for $100,000 at auction

By Hannah Rooke
published

The iconic photo is one of Weston's most successful from his modernist nude studies – and it's expected to hit $100,000

Bonhams photo and print sale
(Image credit: Edward Weston / Bonhams)

The iconic photograph known as Nude on Sand, arguably the most famous image by Edward Weston, is expected to sell for almost $100,000 at the upcoming Bonhams Skinner Print and Photograph Sale. 

The auction will be held between January 16-26 at Skinner Marlborough, Massachusetts, and also includes work by American photographer Alfred Stieglitz, pop art icon Andy Warhol, and British artist Damien Hirst. 

Taken in 1936, at the sand dunes of Oceano in California, the vintage gelatin silver print is considered to be one of the most successful photos from Weston’s Modernist Nude Studies. It captures Charis Wilson, who would later become his muse and spouse, lying face-down, arms crossed on a sand dune, where a black line has been created by her shadow. 

The year after it was taken, Weston sent a copy to the artist Charles Sheelder, who described it as being “one of the outstanding photographs in the field for me,” before comparing it to the Grande Odalisque, the iconic oil painting by  Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres. 

The Steerage (Image credit: Alfred Stieglitz / Bonhams)

Other works included in this high-profile auction include a print of The Steerage, by Alfred Stieglitz, which is expected to sell for $4000-$6,000. The photograph captures the third class section of a ship during a transatlantic journey in 1907. It’s often considered to be the first modernist photo, but also acts as a study of society and class. The print is said to be in excellent condition and it is signed, initialed, dated and titled. 

The Steerage is just one of 36 photos by Stieglitz that will be included in the Bonhams Skinner (opens in new tab) auction alongside Damien Hirst's All You Need is Love, Love, Love, which is estimated to sell for $25,000-$45,000, and a photo that was taken by Ansel Adams in Yosemite National Park, California in 1938. 

