Norwegian start-up gets $8.7 million investment to reinvent the camera – it just won't say how

By
published

"Think of the bullet time scene in The Matrix, where the actor was surrounded by multiple cameras," said the CEO

The co-founders of Muybridge, Anders Tomren and Håkon Espeland, stood in front of camera testing charts.
(Image credit: Muybridge)

Deep-tech start-up Muybridge, based in Oslo, has secured $8,745,000 in funding led by Fairpoint Capital.

Founded in 2020 by Anders Tomren and Håkon Espeland, according to its website, Muybridge says that it was created "With the belief that to truly tell a story in its fullest form, the storyteller should not be burdened by the weight of their tools."

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles