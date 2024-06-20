New PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine July issue 219 – Big half-price sale! Save 50% on subs!

Our new July issue 219 of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is on sale now, with a big half-price subscriptions offer! 50% discount on UK subscriptions PLUS all print subscribers get FREE digital editions, with digital access to over 110 back issues worth over £90!

Here's what's in the new No.1 Canon Magazine + FREE videos + FREE ebook...

In this issue’s big Canon travel photography guide, we teach you how to photograph everything on your holidays – whether you’re home or away. From people and places, wildlife and colourful events, to stunning travel landscapes, our travel tips will broaden your photographic mind.

We also head to Donington Park race track, with the UK’s leading motorsports photographer Jakob Ebrey, and our PhotoPlus Apprentice, who learns how to capture fast action shots of a variety of motorsport cars.

New Canon camera skills!

Canon releases exciting new gear this month – and we get a hands-on experience with the new Canon RF 35mm lens and new Speedite EL-10.

In our amazing Canon Skills section, we have more new photo projects and image-editing tutorials to follow along, including how to capture atmospheric band photos, and local sports shots. All with free video guides.

It’s coming home… we speak to the brilliant Canon sports pro Eddie Keogh about his life as the official England football team photographer and more. He shoots! He scores! His photos are all winners!

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We have inspiring Photo Stories from you, and in our Canon School we show you how to improve your lens performance, plus your technical questions answered in EOS SOS.

We also test eight of the best Canon-fit zoom lenses for your photo trips, whether weekend breaks and month-long travels overseas.

And don’t forget your free Teach Yourself Modern Landscape Photography ebook worth £17.99, download details inside the mag.

We're the No.1 Canon magazine, written by Canon photographers, for Canon photographers, and we cater for every Canon EOS camera user.

If you’re not a PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine subscriber already CLICK HERE to join our Canon crew and save 50% of new UK subscription, plus FREE digital editions to all print subscribers!*This also makes sure your copy is delivered to your door every month.

Every issue of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is packed with essential Canon techniques, tests, tutorials and inspiration every issue – out now at all good newsagents and supermarkets.

Thank you for choosing PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine!

Back issues and digital editions

Limited back issues of PhotoPlus print editions are available on our MagazinesDirect secure store

Alternatively, we have a number of different digital options available:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Pocket Mags (mult-platform app, great for Android users)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)