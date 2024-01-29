New marine binoculars from Steiner auto-adjust brightness for all conditions

Steiner is world-renown for making some of the best marine binoculars – and is now introducing a new pair of binos that are even more helpful when spotting distant objects on the high seas.

The Steiner Navigator Autobright 7x50 binoculars inherit the company's Autobright Sunlight adaptive lens technology. This system means that the binoculars can automatically adjust the brightness for the best possible image in all lighting conditions, making these the perfect pair of sailing binoculars to have on you at all times. The technology makes it easier to see whether at sunrise, on a reflective water surface in bright sunlight, or in difficult weather conditions during the day.

(Image credit: Steiner )

This amazing Autobright technology is based on photochromatic lenses refined with special molecules developed by Steiner to react to sunlight and automatically adopt to the light intensity and reduce disturbing glare.

This this process the eyes are protected from UV light and sun glare, too. Thanks to these photocromatic lenses and Steiner's high-contrast-optics, the new Navigator Autobright can a brilliant viewing experience with natural color reproduction in even the most tricky of lighting conditions.

(Image credit: Steiner )

The binoculars come in the traditional user-friendly Porro prism design with an open hinge and thanks to the innovative “open bridge system” it’s easy to use the Navigator Autobright with one hand, even in demanding conditions on the high seas. The wave-like rubber reinforcement texture not only provides a firm grip but also repels water to ensure non-slip handling in heavy seas.

The new binoculars are available in two versions, with and without a built-in compass. The Navigator Autobright Compass is equipped with an illuminated, analog, liquid-damped compass with a precision reticule for easy orientation at sea.

These great binos will be available to anyone exploring the open sea in March 2024 with an RRP of €828 (approximately $898) for the standard version, or €929 (around $1,006) for the compass-equipped variant.