New Blink Outdoor 4 security camera sees more, but stubbornly sticks with disposable batteries

Blink has made a name for itself with cost-effective battery-powered security cameras that ship with disposable batteries, and the new 4th generation version of their key Blink Outdoor – despite a slightly updated look – is keeping that fundamental unchanged.

The Blink Outdoor 4 has a fetching new matt finish, and moves the camera lens to the top left corner of the facia rather than being in the center as it was on previous versions. The microphone and sensors are also a little more discrete on the refined fascia, though core functions like 1080P live view and infrared night vision are retained from the predecessor.

The shape of the molding is also broadly the same size, presumably to retain compatibility with the various external floodlight housings that are available for the Blink Outdoor camera.

The shape is also just the right size to play host to a pair of lithium AA batteries which, although disposable, do offer (according to Blink/Amazon), up to two years of operation which makes the camera considerably more convenient to install on your home and out of reach than a camera which would need regular charging.

Blink Outdoor 4 has a much wider field of view than its predecessor (Image credit: Amazon)

In terms of improvement, Blink promises a 143˚ field of view – a big boost from the 110˚ on the camera's predecessor – as well as improvements to the motion detection and the option of person detection (though only if you're using a Blink Subscription Plan).

Subscriptions, however, aren't as essential as they are for other smart home cameras; if bought with the Sync Module 2 (which is included) the camera can record wirelessly to a USB memory stick in your home. You will, however, need to provide the flash drive (Amazon has plenty in stock!)

Blink has also produced a batch of colored silicone skins ( see on Amazon) for the new camera, so you can give it a bit more personality than the black or white options we've seen in the past for an extra $7.99 (around £6.30 or AU$12.44).

The camera itself is available now in the USA with a RRP of $119.99 with other markets to be confirmed. Blink Cloud Subscription plans start at $3 per month, or $30 per year.

Check out our guide to Blink vs Ring if you can't decide which Amazon-owned security cameras are best for you.