New Arlo Pro 5S 2K is the most advanced security camera yet

By Hannah Rooke
published

Arlo is one of the best names in smart home security and the Pro 5S 2K is its most advanced camera yet

Arlo Pro 5S 2K
(Image credit: Arlo)

Arlo, a leading brand in smart home security, has just announced its most innovative product yet - the Pro 5S 2K Security Camera. With tri-band connectivity, Arlo Secure Link technology and compatibility with the Arlo Secure App, this is without a doubt Arlo’s most advanced product yet. 

The Arlo Pro 5S 2K is the company's latest product to launch and has a lot of benefits over other home security cameras. When in sleep mode, the battery life significantly improves, it has a much longer Wi-Fi range thanks to tri-band connectivity and reduces the chance of radio frequency interference and jamming attempts. 

The battery on the Arlo Pro 5S lasts up to 30% longer than the Arlo Pro 4 (opens in new tab), it records in 2K video with HDR which results in a crystal-clear picture and an integrated spotlight warns off unwanted visitors. In the case of an event such as a break-in, a smart siren will automatically sound and using the Arlo Secure App, users can request emergency personnel assistance and receive real-time updates via SMS or phone while emergency personnel is en route. 

Videos display in color rather than black and white even at night and a two-way audio system allows users to listen and speak to visitors. The camera can be installed indoors or outdoors thanks to a wire-free design and weather-resistant casing plus accessories such as a solar power charger or a waterproof charging cable can be attached with magnetic connections. 

“Pro 5S is hands down the most secure and reliable camera Arlo has engineered to date,” said Tim Johnston, SVP of Product at Arlo. “Integrating three wireless technologies into one extremely compact form factor ensures users are better equipped to protect their everything.

The Pro 5S is now available to pre-order for an RRP of $249.99 directly from Arlo or Best Buy but it’s expected to be on sale at other retailers very soon.

Hannah Rooke
