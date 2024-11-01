National Geographic to inspire the next generation of explorers and photographers with new immersive museum

By
published

National Geo's New York museum plans to place visitors inside the stories and inspire a new generation of explorers

An artists rendering of National Geographic&#039;s The Museum of Exploration, front door with big yellow door frame
(Image credit: Visualizations by REDVERTEX, Copyright (c) 2024 National Geographic Society, based on designs Copyright (c) 2024 Hickok Cole Architects, Inc.)

The National Geographic Society has unveiled plans for a sustainability-built visitor experience as part of its reimagined campus in the heart of Washington, D.C. – The Museum of Exploration.

Scheduled to open in mid-2026, the museum is designed with state-of-the-art technologies and will feature one-of-a-kind National Geographic curated 'exhibitions, immersive and educational experiences, a cutting edge theater, a restaurant, and a retail store'.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles