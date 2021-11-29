My 10 Best Canon deals for Cyber Monday by Canon Magazine editor

With so many deals to choose from this year, it can be tricky to know which Canon camera or Canon lens is worthy of your hard-earned money. Worry no more, as Peter Travers, editor and professional photographer of the Canon magazine, PhotoPlus, is here to help!

• Half-price PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine Black Friday subscription offer!

Don't fret if you think you've missed the best Canon Black Friday deals – tomorrow we've got the best Cyber Monday camera deals to come!

"There's never a better time than the Black Friday to Cyber Monday long weekend to buy new Canon gear. Whether it's your first Canon cameras, a serious upgrade to the latest Canon EOS R-series mirrorless or Canon RF lens, or perhaps that Canon top-end Canon lens you've had your eye on all year, now's the time to invest," says Peter, "Plus with Canon's amazing Double Cashback now live, you're going to get some new Canon gear at the lowest-ever prices."

"I've picked the top 10 best Canon deals for Cyber Monday so you don't have to..."

The top 10 best Canon Cyber Monday deals for you!

1. Canon EOS R6

"The Canon EOS R6 is a great place to dive into the wonderful world of Canon's EOS R mirrorless system. The modest-sized R6 is built for speed, and ideal for enthusiast and semi-pro sports and wildlife photographers, it can shoot up to 20fps with amazing Deep Learning AF and insanely handy IBIS. Plus with magnificent build, all weather sealed, and a fast and bright EVF. An impressive upgrade."

2. Canon PowerShot G7 X II compact camera

"This is an ideal Canon PowerShot camera for those looking to begin their Canon journey, or those looking to step up from a basic compact, or are bored of being restricted by their smartphone camera. The G7 X Mark II is feature rich with a decent sensor and zoom range. Big savings here too!"

3. Canon EOS R5

"Class-leading full-frame mirrorless camera, Canon's R5 packs a near-medium-format 45-megapixel sensor for massive images, and massive scope to heavily crop images too! The R5 also offers 20fps burst speeds and mirrorless magic like IBIS and amazingly-intelligent Animal AF for sure-fire shots. Top gear."

4. Canon EOS R & RF 24-105mm lens

"The first Canon EOS full-frame mirrorless is still a worthy purchase, and buying the EOS R with the decent-spec RF 24-105mm kit lens is a no brainer for those looking to score a great deal."

Canon EOS R + 24-105mm lens | Canon EOS R + 24-105mm lens | was $2,099 | now $1,899

Save $200 at B&H on a Canon EOS R and 24-105mm f/4-7.1 lens kit now just $1899. It features a 30.3MP full-frame sensor, a Digic 8 image processor and Dual Pixel AF with 5655 AF points.

Where to shop for the best Canon deals

If you're looking for the best Canon Cyber Monday deals, then we'd recommend bookmarking this page and checking back every so often. This is because we'll be rounding up the best Canon deals as soon as we see them and posting them right here. However, you can also check out some of the current deals running at retailers such as B&H and Adorama below.

• Adorama: Deals on Canon cameras, consoles & electronics

• B&H Photo Video: Serious savings on Canon cameras

• Canon USA: Discounts on EOS, PowerShot, Pixma & more

• Walmart: Save money on a new Canon camera body

• Amazon: Canon cameras available with Amazon's top service

5. Canon EOS 90D

"The Canon 90D is still the cream of Canon's APS-C crop-cameras, and comes with a 32.5Mp sensor, super-quick 10fps continuous shooting and 4K video, plus improved handling of the old 80D. This camera is an ideal APS-C camera upgrade for enthusiasts and beyond, and a great price at little over a grand."

6. Canon EOS 6D Mark II

"The world’s smallest full-frame DSLR – with a vari-angle touchscreen LCD – gets a major upgrade over the original 6D with improved speed and performance rather than outright image quality. It’s a great all-rounder now thanks to an improved AF system and burst rate, and manageable-sized body for a 26MP full-framer."

7. Canon RF 70-200mm F/4L IS USM

"Impressively compact for a 70-200mm lens with constant f/4L aperture – in fact, the world's smallest full-frame 70-200m tele lens when zoomed in to 70mm. With up to 7.5 stops of image stabilization, it delivers rock-solid performance for both stills and video. It's more expensive than its EF equivalent, so get yourself a deal while you can!"

8. Canon RF 800mm f/11 IS STM

"If you're going to go long, then go really long! I'd recommend skipping the RF 600mm and go for this brilliant budget RF 800mm f/11 IS telephoto prime with incredible reach, and with IBIS and high-ISO performance in the latest EOS R5 and R6, the f/11 aperture is in no way a hindrance for sharp shots of distant wildlife. Plus shooting at 800mm (800mm!!) but at only f/11 still means backgrounds are nicely blurred, for your nature subjects to stand out from their surroundings."

9. Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM

"No self-respecting serious Canon photographer would be without a fast 70-200mm f/2.8L telephoto zoom lens, and this EF 70-200mm Mark III version is the best option for Canon EOS DSLR users. From portraits at f/2.8 to landscapes at f/8, this proper pro-quality L-series lens offer reliability that delivers unbeatable images."

10. Canon EF 16-35mm f/4L IS USM

"Brilliant Canon wide-angle lens at a great price. It might not be f/2.8, but f/4 is still fast enough, plus with wide-angles you're likely to be shooting around f/11 more often than not, plus it's got IS for shake-free handheld shots when you're shooting quickly on the move in cities, for instance."

PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is the world's only monthly newsstand title that's 100% devoted to Canon, so you can be sure the magazine is completely relevant to your system. Every issue comes with a disc of video tutorials too.

50% off - ends 29 November

Read more:

Best Sony Black Friday deals

Best cheap camera deals

Best Nikon camera

Best Canon camera

Best Olympus camera

Best Fujifilm camera

Best Panasonic camera