Motorola Edge 50 Pro and Ultra announced with Pantone-validated cameras and displays

Motorola takes its partnership with Pantone beyond design with display and camera calibration from the iconic color specialist

Motorola has announced its Edge 50 Fusion, Edge 50 Pro, and Edge 50 Ultra, three sleek smartphones with curved screens, striking style, and the freshest Moto cameras around. In addition to the phones, the company's partnership with Pantone across the screen and camera colour calibration is also noteworthy, and the Edge 50 Pro and Ultra also offer Google's auto-enhance photo processing in-camera for automatically pumped-up shots.

Motorola has long been a reliable choice for anyone looking for excellent value, especially when it comes to design, display, and performance. However, its smartphone cameras have struggled to compete above the $/£350 mark with stiff competition from the likes of Nothing, OnePlus and Redmi.

