Missed the 'Beaver Moon' lunar eclipse? There are some stunning photos

By Lauren Scott
published

The Virtual Telescope Project has the whole eclipse on its YouTube channel – watch it back if you missed it

The Virtual Telescope Project
(Image credit: The Virtual Telescope Project)

On November 8, 2022 a total lunar eclipse – also known as a ‘blood moon' – was visible to the whole of North America, the Pacific, and the Asia Pacific. The spectacular event had photographers and astrophotographers excited, and totality (when the moon enters the darkest part of Earth's shadow and turns a deep blood-red hue) occurred at the same global time of 10:16 Universal Time.

The event was seen in the early hours of November 8 from North America, and in the Asia Pacific it was glimpsed just after sunset. For all locations, the moon turned dark red while situated very close to the Milky Way.

It was a spectacular sight to behold if you were lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time, but if you did miss the spectacle, you can watch the whole thing back (opens in new tab) on the YouTube channel of the Virtual Telescope Project (opens in new tab) (video below) – plus see some of the stunning images taken.

The Virtual Telescope Project covered the whole blood moon event and the live video event is over 3 and a half hours long. Of course, you don't have to watch the whole video, but if you're interested in seeing images of the blood moon from all over the world and finding out more about how the lunar eclipse happened, the video is well worth a watch – just scroll through the best bits!

NASA also produced (opens in new tab) this excellent video of the Total Lunar Eclipse in November 2022 (credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Scientific Visualization Studio). "The Moon moves right to left, passing through the penumbra and umbra, leaving in its wake an eclipse diagram with the times at various stages of the eclipse."

Of course, we've also got plenty of astrophotography tips (opens in new tab), including how to photograph the moon (opens in new tab) and how to photograph a blood moon (opens in new tab).

Lauren Scott
Lauren Scott
Managing Editor

Lauren is the Managing Editor of Digital Camera World, having previously served as Editor of Digital Photographer (opens in new tab) magazine, a practical-focused publication that inspires hobbyists and seasoned pros alike to take truly phenomenal shots and get the best results from their kit. 


An experienced photography journalist who has been covering the industry for over eight years, she has also served as technique editor for both PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine (opens in new tab)PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine and DCW's sister publication, Digital Camera Magazine (opens in new tab)


In addition to techniques and tutorials that enable you to achieve great results from your cameras, lenses, tripods and other photography equipment, Lauren can regularly be found interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry, sharing tips and guides on subjects like landscape and wildlife photography, and raising awareness for subjects such as mental health and women in photography.

