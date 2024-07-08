Meta's platform Threads hit 175 MILLION users on its birthday – and I can't get enough of it!

I love threads, not for sharing photos, but for communicating!
(Image credit: Instagram)
It's officially been one year since Meta launched Threads, a social platform built off of Instagram to tackle the likes of Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter). Well, 12 months on Threads has hit 175 million users, and some are saying it's the best platform for photographers.
Well, I'm here to give you the scoop. I've been on Instagram since the original logo, if anyone can remember that Polaroid camera! I've now been on Threads for siz months, and I physically have to stop myself from going on the platform every five minutes, some might say I'm addicted to it, but I say there is no problem when you do it out of enjoyment!
I was late to the party with Threads, and have been a keen user of both Instagram and Twitter (now X) for many years, I saw all my photo buddies and followers going on about how good Threads was, better image uploading, better place for people to communicate with each other, etc. – everything that X and Instagram had, apparently Threads had it all in one.
Well, I waited and thought it would die off like many social media platforms that promote creatives, and photographers specifically, and I was so wrong! I have personally found Threads to be the best platform to communicate with like-minded creatives, my favorite YouTubers, and photographers around the world.
Threads is like the early days of Instagram when you posted a comment on someone's post and actually got a reply back – but on Threads it's like that all the time, and you will get responses from the original poster and other users on the platform. I see it like Reddit, but with better pictures!
That's why I agree that it's the perfect place for photographers, but with the caveat that it is best for communicating. Sharing your images does get you some engagement, but more than Instagram? I'm not so sure.
For me at least I see more engagement when I participate in others' debates, than I do when posting my own content. But I don't mind that, as that's what I use Threads for – to communicate!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.