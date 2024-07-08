Meta's platform Threads hit 175 MILLION users on its birthday – and I can't get enough of it!

It's officially been one year since Meta launched Threads, a social platform built off of Instagram to tackle the likes of Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter). Well, 12 months on Threads has hit 175 million users, and some are saying it's the best platform for photographers.

Well, I'm here to give you the scoop. I've been on Instagram since the original logo, if anyone can remember that Polaroid camera! I've now been on Threads for siz months, and I physically have to stop myself from going on the platform every five minutes, some might say I'm addicted to it, but I say there is no problem when you do it out of enjoyment!

Notification from Threads celebrating its 1-year anniversary (Image credit: Meta)

I was late to the party with Threads, and have been a keen user of both Instagram and Twitter (now X) for many years, I saw all my photo buddies and followers going on about how good Threads was, better image uploading, better place for people to communicate with each other, etc. – everything that X and Instagram had, apparently Threads had it all in one.

Well, I waited and thought it would die off like many social media platforms that promote creatives, and photographers specifically, and I was so wrong! I have personally found Threads to be the best platform to communicate with like-minded creatives, my favorite YouTubers, and photographers around the world.

Threads is like the early days of Instagram when you posted a comment on someone's post and actually got a reply back – but on Threads it's like that all the time, and you will get responses from the original poster and other users on the platform. I see it like Reddit, but with better pictures!

Anyone for Cricket? - screen shot of my own Threads profile (Image credit: Meta)

That's why I agree that it's the perfect place for photographers, but with the caveat that it is best for communicating. Sharing your images does get you some engagement, but more than Instagram? I'm not so sure.

For me at least I see more engagement when I participate in others' debates, than I do when posting my own content. But I don't mind that, as that's what I use Threads for – to communicate!

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check our guide to the best camera phones to do your social from, or perhaps read an opinion of why photos matter from a writer with a high Twitter following.