Meta's platform Threads hit 175 MILLION users on its birthday – and I can't get enough of it!

I love threads, not for sharing photos, but for communicating!

It's officially been one year since Meta launched Threads, a social platform built off of Instagram to tackle the likes of Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter). Well, 12 months on Threads has hit 175 million users, and some are saying it's the best platform for photographers.

Well, I'm here to give you the scoop. I've been on Instagram since the original logo, if anyone can remember that Polaroid camera! I've now been on Threads for siz months, and I physically have to stop myself from going on the platform every five minutes, some might say I'm addicted to it, but I say there is no problem when you do it out of enjoyment!

