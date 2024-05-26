Meet the world's FIRST autofocus automotive camera – autonomous cars might be closer than we think…

This is the first ever autofocus automotive camera – and it could be the missing piece of autonomous vehicles

Canadian technology company Sheba Microsystems has apparently developed the world’s first autofocus automotive camera, the Sharp-7.

The company designs and manufactures Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) sensors – miniature devices used to measure physical quantities such as pressure, temperature, acceleration and magnetic fields.

