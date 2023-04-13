Master filters! N-Photo 149 on sale today

The May 2023 issue hits the newsstands on 13 April – let's take a peek inside the only mag for Nikon nuts…

N-Photo 149
On the face of it, a filter is the simplest of accessories. With no electronics nor precision optics, they’re essentially flat pieces of tinted glass that you slap in front of your lens. However, as filter aficionado Ross Hoddinott explains in this issue’s lead feature, they can have a dramatic effect on your images: turning choppy seas into a dreamy mist; adding punch to boring wispy skies; removing glare to reveal nature’s true colours; and bringing out the best of sunset and sunrise.

And if that’s not enough food for thought (please excuse the tenuous link), we head to a bustling restaurant to document its lunch service, from prep to plate, with food photographer Nic Crilly-Hargrave.

In our Big Test, we compare a selection of wide-angle lenses, both zooms and primes, that are essential items for astro and landscape photographers. We also give the review treatment to a remarkably good value portrait prime for Z-series DX mirrorless cameras.

Plus we have photo projects on photographing dancers in natural settings, shooting cinematic scenes with toys, capturing magical macro mushrooms, and blending images for perfect sunbursts. 

N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine is a monthly magazine that's written by Nikon enthusiasts for Nikon enthusiasts, you can be sure that all the content is 100% relevant to you! So for the best Nikon-focused news, reviews, projects, and a whole lot more, subscribe to N-Photo today – with our unmissable subs deal!

