Mask mandate: COVID-inspired photo takes first prize in Life Framer contest

Life Framer has recognized, celebrated and exhibited contemporary photography from all over the world since 2013. Each month Life Framer opens for entries based on a different theme, which are judged by renowned photographers, curators and other creative people. These monthly competitions offer photographers a platform to showcase their work and the chance to be included in an international exhibition held every 12 months.

This month's theme was based on ‘color’ and photographers were invited to submit photos inspired both literally and figuratively by color. That’s not to say black-and-white photos couldn’t be entered, they just had to include color as a key aesthetic that somehow enhanced or enriched the image.

Murray Fredericks, a fine art photographer based in Australia, was this month’s judge. Reflecting on the competition’s theme he said, "While the theme was color, what makes these shots stand out is the use of color to create a layer of meaning beyond the mere technical elements of composition."

(Image credit: Tatenda Chidora)

A broad range of styles, genres and subjects were submitted to this month's Life Framer competition including conceptual abstractions, candid portraits and eye-catching landscapes. First prize went to Tatenda Chidora for an imaginative COVID-19-inspired image, where blue masks have been used as both a background and a prop in the thought-provoking photo.

Uta Genilka was awarded second prize for a photo taken from the series 'The Sweet War' which shows a Blade Runner-inspired red color grade photo of tank barriers in Ukraine. A further 18 images were selected to be included in the shortlist, including a dreamy desert landscape taken by Gerard Heloise and a stunning cinematic portrait shot in an American-style diner by Julian C Steiner.

Entry starts at $20 to submit a single image and increases to $40 if you’d like to enter up to 6. Life Framer members are able to enter up to 10 images per competition, membership costs $100, and you will also receive a detailed critique of your entries.

To view the full list of shortlisted photos, to enter into one of the three competitions currently running or to become a member, head to the Life Framer website.

(Image credit: Gerard Heloise)

(Image credit: Uta Genilke)

(Image credit: Kay Rose)

(Image credit: Ernesto Sumarkho )

(Image credit: Eduardo Nave Silvestre)

(Image credit: Bob Hambly)

(Image credit: Julian C Steiner)

