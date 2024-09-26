Macro masterclass! N-Photo 168 on sale today

In this issue's lead feature, Getty Images’ editorial photographer Leon Neal shares 22 hand-picked tips for reportage and news photography, so you can learn to shoot the types of images that make the headlines.

Meanwhile, our apprentice learns how to capture larger-than-life images of insects with award-winning macro maestro Tony North, creating creative close-ups of dragonflies and damselflies in the wild.

Back in October 2017, we unveiled the brand-new Nikon D850, still regarded as the finest DSLR ever made. But times have changed; the D850 is still on sale, but Nikon has since fully embraced mirrorless with its groundbreaking Z-series range and, to that end, in this issue’s Big Test we evaluate all 10 current models.

N-Photo interviewee Agorastos Papatsanis proves to be a fun guy, as he tells how he cooked up a career shooting mushrooms and fungi. And barge-dweller Tracey Welch tells of her photo assignment to document the characters who live out their lives on Britain’s waterways.

Plus there's our usual mix of shooting and photo-editing projects for you to try your hand at.

(Image credit: Future)

N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine is a monthly magazine that's written by Nikon enthusiasts for Nikon enthusiasts, you can be sure that all the content is 100% relevant to you! So for the best Nikon-focused news, reviews, projects, and a whole lot more, rush down to your local newsagent to pick up your copy of N-Photo today!

(Image credit: Future)