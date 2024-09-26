Macro masterclass! N-Photo 168 on sale today

The October 2024 issue hits the newsstands on 26 September – let's take a peek inside the only mag for Nikon nuts…
(Image credit: Future)
In this issue's lead feature, Getty Images’ editorial photographer Leon Neal shares 22 hand-picked tips for reportage and news photography, so you can learn to shoot the types of images that make the headlines.
Meanwhile, our apprentice learns how to capture larger-than-life images of insects with award-winning macro maestro Tony North, creating creative close-ups of dragonflies and damselflies in the wild.
Back in October 2017, we unveiled the brand-new Nikon D850, still regarded as the finest DSLR ever made. But times have changed; the D850 is still on sale, but Nikon has since fully embraced mirrorless with its groundbreaking Z-series range and, to that end, in this issue’s Big Test we evaluate all 10 current models.
N-Photo interviewee Agorastos Papatsanis proves to be a fun guy, as he tells how he cooked up a career shooting mushrooms and fungi. And barge-dweller Tracey Welch tells of her photo assignment to document the characters who live out their lives on Britain’s waterways.
Plus there's our usual mix of shooting and photo-editing projects for you to try your hand at.
N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine is a monthly magazine that's written by Nikon enthusiasts for Nikon enthusiasts, you can be sure that all the content is 100% relevant to you!
N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine is a monthly publication that's entirely dedicated to Nikon users. As a 100% independent magazine, you can be assured of unbiased opinion from a trustworthy team of devoted photography experts including editor Adam Waring and Deputy Editor Mike Harris.
Aimed at all users, from camera newcomers to working pros, every issue is packed with practical, Nikon-specific advice for taking better photos, in-depth reviews of Nikon-compatible gear, and inspiring projects and exciting video lessons for mastering camera, lens and Photoshop techniques.
Written by Nikon users for Nikon users, N-Photo is your one-stop shop for everything to do with cameras, lenses, tripods, bags, tips, tricks and techniques to get the most out of your photography.