Macro masterclass! N-Photo 168 on sale today

By
published

The October 2024 issue hits the newsstands on 26 September – let's take a peek inside the only mag for Nikon nuts…

N-Photo 168
(Image credit: Future)

In this issue's lead feature, Getty Images’ editorial photographer Leon Neal shares 22 hand-picked tips for reportage and news photography, so you can learn to shoot the types of images that make the headlines. 

Meanwhile, our apprentice learns how to capture larger-than-life images of insects with award-winning macro maestro Tony North, creating creative close-ups of dragonflies and damselflies in the wild.

