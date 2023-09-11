LIVE: Watch the Panasonic camera launch right here

Panasonic is launching a new camera tomorrow, Tuesday September 12 at 10:00 EDT / 15:00 BST, which is Wednesday September 13 00:00 AEST. And you can watch the event live, right here with us!

In addition to watching the announcement via the embedded video below, we'll be live blogging the event as it happens – bringing you the specs, info and nitty gritty as it's revealed, along with our insight and commentary on what we see.

Panasonic's new camera: what we know

The tagline for the new camera is "new phase" (allcaps, though I won't subject your eyes to that here). "Get ready for another new phase" reads the description on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, with the YouTube Live countdown page titled "Lumix New Product Launch".

This is clearly an allusion to phase hybrid autofocus – Panasonic's name for its hybrid phase detect AF system, which made its long-overdue debut on the Panasonic S5 II and S5 IIX full-frame cameras.

"Another new phase" would seem to be an overture to the technology making its debut on another camera system. Obviously Panasonic produces two formats: full-frame S-series cameras and Micro Four Thirds G-series cameras.

Well, as if the giant spinning "G" in the video weren't enough of a clue, the illustration of a Micro Four Thirds (MFT) mount is a big fat signpost that we're looking at a new G-series camera here.

Indeed, Panasonic hasn't launched a new MFT body since the Panasonic Lumix GH6 – which was released back in February 2022, and was conspicuously lacking any kind of phase detect (this being before Panasonic's eureka moment with the S5 II).

So it makes perfect sense that this new announcement will be the first G-series camera with phase hybrid AF – and this certainly jibes with recent rumors that such a camera was on the way…