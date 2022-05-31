Live
LIVE Report: Fujifilm X-Summit 2022
We've been waiting a long time to see if the rumors around a new Fujifilm X-H2 are true, and this is when we get to find out!
Watch the Fujifilm X Summit live above! Start times worldwide are:
• 9am ET / 6am PT
• 2pm BST
•11pm AEST
The Fujifilm X-Summit 2022 live broadcast starts in just a few hours' time, and this is the event where Fujifilm traditionally makes live announcements about its new products. We're expecting some pretty big news this time around, and in particular a new flagship Fujifilm X-H2!
The Internet has been buzzing with rumors about a new 5th-generation X-H2 model for weeks, possibly in two versions. You can read everything we've heard so far in our Fujifilm X-H2(s): what we know, what we think we know and what we hope for! article.
Of course, as soon as the live broadcast starts, all of that will be thrown out of the window and we will find out for sure what Fujifilm has got for us!
Apart from a new X-H2 (or maybe two!) we might see some new lenses too. And it would be great to see Fujifilm returning to the lower-end mirrorless market, but we don't hold out too much hope since there seems to be a mass exodus from the beginner market amongst camera makers.
