LIVE Report: Fujifilm X-Summit 2022

Watch the Fujifilm X Summit live above! Start times worldwide are:

• 9am ET / 6am PT

• 2pm BST

•11pm AEST

The Fujifilm X-Summit 2022 live broadcast starts in just a few hours' time, and this is the event where Fujifilm traditionally makes live announcements about its new products. We're expecting some pretty big news this time around, and in particular a new flagship Fujifilm X-H2!

The Internet has been buzzing with rumors about a new 5th-generation X-H2 model for weeks, possibly in two versions. You can read everything we've heard so far in our Fujifilm X-H2(s): what we know, what we think we know and what we hope for! article.

Of course, as soon as the live broadcast starts, all of that will be thrown out of the window and we will find out for sure what Fujifilm has got for us!