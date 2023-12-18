Leica M6 film camera is finally on sale, but how long will stocks last?

Late last year Leica reintroduced the Leica M6 to the world, this new version of this 35mm film camera came with better rangefinder optics, better metering options and gave the analog community hope that Leica are taking the film community seriously and certainly stamped its authority as one of the best Leica cameras on the market.

Well, ever since its announcement in October 2022 the new Leica M6 has not been in stock at any of the big retailers in the US or the UK - until today, that's right the new Leica M6 is now in stock and available to buy at B&Hor at Adorama for $5,695, and at Wex Photo Video in the UK for £4,850.

This was the most hottest film item of 2022 and 2023 and now that we are seeing it come into stock at some of the best retailers around the world, the question is are you ready to splash the cash?

(Image credit: Leica)

With the new edition of this legendary rangefinder camera, Leica is now fulfilling the wishes of younger target groups, who want to experience being an active part of the photographic creative process. Even today, the M6 still offers exactly the right equipment to focus on the essentials when taking pictures.

(Image credit: Lecia)

Stefan Daniel, Executive Vice President Technology and Operations, explained:

“The Leica M6 is a milestone in the corporate history of Leica Camera AG. Since 1984, countless iconic pictures have been taken with it; it was a part of the product range for over 18 years and is still a fascinating camera with an extremely high utility value. Conscious analog photography as an antithesis to the flood of digital images is enjoying great popularity. Therefore, it was only logical for us to produce the Leica M6 again as one of the most popular representatives of this camera type.

The Leica M6 from 2022 relies on a modern version of the Leica M rangefinder with a 0.72x magnification. It's also equipped with a battery warning indicator and the top cover has also been redesigned, now being milled from solid brass and enhanced with an abrasion-resistant lacquer, replacing to previous version’s die-cast zinc. All its optical surfaces have been coated and thus are less sensitive to stray light, and the light meter now shows the correct exposure via a red dot in addition to the two arrow symbols originally used. The exposure meter in the light of the M6 measures via a brightened area on the mechanically controlled cloth shutter and recent achievements such as the optimized rangefinder ensure even more functionality."

While this was certainly the biggest film news in a while, and those in the know got their hands on the brand new Leica M6 as soon as it was announced, through the Leica Store. I'm sure others will pick it up now that it can be bought through their favorite retailer, whilst it is in stock.