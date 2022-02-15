Leica Gallery London to host photo exhibition by Jocelyn Bain Hogg

Maureen Flanagan, former model and friend of the Kray twins, from The Firm, 1999

Leica will be hosting a new exhibition of Jocelyn Bain Hogg works titled “A Portfolio” at the Leica Gallery London from February 22nd - March 27th.

Jocelyn Bain Hogg began his career in photography whilst still at Lancing School and then went on to study photography at Newport College under David Hurn. He has covered fashion for Vogue magazine, documented events for the Sunday Times and spent 10 years of his life living with some of London's most notorious gangsters culminating in his seminal body of work and sell out publication, The Firm, published 21 years ago.

“I’ve seen the dark side of organized crime, been shot at in Palestine, stood on the podium in Ibiza’s Manumission with Fatboy Slim, winked at by Uma Thurman in Cannes and fallen over in front of Joan Rivers wearing my kilt at The Oscars. A photographer always, I grabbed my Leica first, not the up-flying garment that exposes a true Scot. I won't forget the look on Joan Rivers’ face. It was a smile, I think,” recollects Jocelyn Bain Hogg.

The Mangrove in All Saints Road at the Notting Hill Carnival 1985 (Image credit: Jocelyn Bain Hogg)

Claudia Mason and Heather Stewart-Whyte for Scene Magazine, photographed upstairs in a local Notting Hill pub, The Earl Percy, 1997 (Image credit: Jocelyn Bain Hogg)

Lucy Clarke wearing a Victor Edelstein Couture dress in Smithfield market, London 1991 (Image credit: Jocelyn Bain Hogg)

In the 1980s and 1990s he easily transitioned from being a publicity photographer for the BBC to a fashion photographer working in Milan and Paris. After being left broken-hearted by a model girlfriend, he shunned fashion and worked on numerous editorial and commercial assignments to distract himself from his personal life. During this time, he accompanied a journalist who was meeting with two London Gangsters - a serendipitous moment that eventually led to Bain Hogg gaining exclusive access and the trust of British society's underworld and the creation of his notorious photographic series The Firm, one of his seven books he has published to date.

The exhibition held at Leica Gallery, 66-64 Duke Street, London, W1K 6JD showcases Hogg's work across his photographer's career from 1985 to 2011 and all prints in the exhibition are for sale, with a starting from £2,100 (approximately $2,850).

