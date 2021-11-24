Legendary Dell XPS 15 pro editing laptop slashed to $1,999 in site wide sale

Black Friday deals are well and truly here as Dell brings in a site wide price drop for all its products, resulting in a $350 saving on the brilliant 11th Gen XPS 15.

Popular with all photographers, cinematographers and video editors, the Dell XPS has been a stable powerhouse for all types of editing over the years, either at home or in the field and the new 11th Gen is no exception.

Equipped with an 11th Gen i9 11900H processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, this laptop can handle the most challenging edits with ease, but it gets better!

Dell XPS 15" now $1,999.99 Dell XPS 15" now $1,999.99 was $2349.99

SAVE $350 The popular XPS 15 is now even better with this Black Friday deal from Dell. Equipped with the latest i9-11900H processor, 1TB of storage, 16GB of ram and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB graphics card, this deal simply can't be missed!

US DEAL

Accompanying that powerful processor is the 100% Adobe RGB color 15" infinity edge display that delivers amazing color rendition that makes your creations as vivid as your imagination. Along with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB graphics card makes this laptop the perfect choice for working professionals.

Other Dell Black Friday deals

Along with the XPS 15" there are also price reductions to the Dell XPS 17 and XPS 13 variants that offer a size to suit your environment and workflow

Dell XPS 17 now $1,899.99 Dell XPS 17 now $1,899.99 was $2099.99

SAVE $200 Take advantage of Dell's limited Black Friday offers and pick up this powerful XPS 17". Equipped with FHD+ display, 11th generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB graphics card, this laptop is ready for serious photo and video editing.

US DEAL

Dell XPS 13 now $979.99 Dell XPS 13 now $979.99 was $1,299.99

SAVE $320 Smallest in the XPS range, but still packing a punch is the XPS 13, fully equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 512GB storage and 16GB ram, this little laptop is ready to tackle moderate editing at home or on the road and at this price it makes sense to buy!

US DEAL

Read More:

Best Black Friday deals

Best photo-editing laptops

Best laptops for video editing

Best editing software

Best video editing software