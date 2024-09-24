Attention, large format photographers! Intrepid Camera launches a Kickstarter for its first-ever lens and electronic shutter

Intrepid Camera continues to make large-format photography accessible by launching its first lens and electronic shutter
Intrepid Camera is a specialist manufacturer of large-format film photography equipment, and it has almost single-handedly resurrected the medium, developing retro analog cameras with modern features.
Surfing the wave of the film photography resurgence, Intrepid is among the few manufacturers that offer new large format cameras with 4x5, 5x7, and 8x10 options. Users would ordinarily need to source an existing vintage lens to use with the camera, but a new Kickstarter has just launched for the first Intrepid Camera lens and electronic shutter.
Intrepid's fifth Kickstarter launches today, marking the company's tenth anniversary – and its most ambitious product development yet, with two new product lines: the Intrepid I-0 Shutter and the Intrepid 150mm f/6.3 Lens.
The Intrepid 150mm f/6.3 Lens is a compact and portable optic that has a Cooke triplet design. Its focal length and maximum aperture may not sound that wide, but in full-frame terms that equates to 35mm at f/1.8.
The Cooke triplet design is vital in correcting for the main optical aberrations. Shooting above f/11 provides excellent sharpness throughout the image, and when used wide open at f/6.3 it creates a smooth bokeh that is accentuated by the nature of the larger format camera.
"We went through so many design variations and so much research before settling on this lens," says Intrepid. "We are so happy with the results. It really is a beautiful little lens with a classic character we know you are going to love".
In addition to the lens, and 18 months in the making, the Intrepid I-0 Shutter is an electronic shutter that enables the user to dial in settings via the controller instead of manually, and is described by Intrepid as "a super smart cable release with a screen".
Compatible with all Copal 0 size lenses, shutter speeds from as long as you want to 1/125th, and a self-timer it provides live EV readings so you don't ever have to waste another sheet of film again.
When it comes to large-format film photography, one of the main concerns is getting the settings wrong and throwing away film – especially if you're new to the format. The new shutter provides enhanced security so that what you see after development is the same as when you tripped the shutter.
The shutter is also compatible with flash via the 3.5mm jack, and it can be controlled by PC / Mac.
I have been a huge fan of Intrepid Camera's approach to creating new and accessible film cameras, and launching these products is a stroke of genius. Now users, most importantly new users, can purchase every aspect of the large format shooting experience from Intrepid without having to source and take a risk with an expensive, older, second-hand lens.
The Kickstarter campaign is live now, and you can head over to show your support and get an earlybird discount of 10% off RRP. The lens and shutter combo is priced at $575 / £429, just the lens at $215 / £159, and just the shutter at $385 / £289 (US pricing has been converted from the UK price, Australian pricing to be confirmed).
Editor's note: As with all crowdfunding projects, there is no guarantee that the final product will match the early depictions in the campaign – or that the final product will be completed or delivered at all. DCW does not endorse this or any other crowdfunding campaign.
