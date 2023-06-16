Laowa launches Ranger series of sensibly-priced zoom lenses for cinema cameras

Laowa, the innovative lens manufacturer, is introducing the Ranger Compact Cine Zoom Series, specifically designed for the full-frame market.

Comprising the FF Ranger 28-75mm T2.9 and FF Ranger 75-180mm T2.9, this two-lens set caters to the needs of both independent filmmakers and production houses. With exceptional features and providing great performance, these lenses empower filmmakers to create cinematic stories with ease.

(Image credit: Laowa)

The Ranger lenses offer an impressive zoom range of over 6.4x, providing filmmakers with exceptional versatility. From wide-angle shots to close-ups, these lenses cover a wide spectrum effortlessly. Furthermore, weighing in at a mere 1.4kg/3.08lbs, they are incredibly lightweight, making them ideal for one-man-band filmmakers.

The lightweight design also ensures that capturing breathtaking shots with exquisite detail is no longer a burden, but rather an effortless experience. One standout feature of the Ranger lenses is their parfocal design, which allows for consistent focus throughout the zoom range.

(Image credit: Laowa )

Filmmakers can effortlessly transition from one focal length to another without worrying about losing focus. Moreover, the lenses exhibit minimal focus breathing, providing a smooth and seamless focus experience.

Whether you're capturing action-packed scenes or intimate moments, the Ranger lenses ensure that your focus remains precise and consistent, enhancing the overall cinematic quality of your footage. The Ranger lenses offer an extremely close focus

distance of 0.49m/1'6" and 0.89m/2'9" respectively. This proximity allows filmmakers to capture captivating close-up shots, revealing intricate details and adding depth to their storytelling.

Additionally, these lenses are crafted with professional cine housing, incorporating a built-in back focus adjustment system. This feature enhances on-site usability, providing a smooth and reliable shooting experience. With the Ranger cine zoom lenses, filmmakers can focus on their craft and capture stunning cinematic masterpieces without being hindered by technical limitations.

The Laowa Ranger Compact Cine Zoom Series is a game-changer for new filmmakers. With their versatility, lightweight design, precise focus transitions, captivating close-up capabilities, and compatibility with multiple camera systems, these lenses provide a user-friendly and powerful toolset for capturing breathtaking cinematic shots.

Each lens is priced at $2,999 or you can have the two for a reasonable $5,799, but you should also keep an eye out for the upcoming FF 16-30mm T2.9 lens which would complete this set of lenses offering every focal length for every filmmaker to use throughout their career.

