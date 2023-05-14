It looks like Leica is making a BIG change with the Leica Q3

The Leica Q3 rumors started rumbling a while ago, with the latest reports saying that the new camera will launch this year with a 60MP image sensor. how true that will be is still yet to be seen.

Of course, the Leica Q3 is set to be the successor to the ever-popular – and DCW favorite – Leica Q2 (along with special edition versions, such as the Leica Q2 Reporter).

Recently leaked images (opens in new tab) of the anticipated Q3, courtesy of Leica Rumors, suggest that the camera is due to be launched soon – and from what we can see, the Leica Q3 will change and adapt what we know and love about the Q series forever.

(Image credit: Leica)

We can see that the most noticeable change is that the Leica Q3 could arrive with a tilting screen – something that has long been a feature on many compact-style cameras on the market, and something we wanted to see added to the new generation when we conducted our reviews on the Q2 and Reporter.

By the images shown it looks like it will only have a tilt option available, with no swivel-axis, which is a bit of a bummer when wanting to take dynamic shots in portrait orientation from low angles.

We can also see the bottom plate of the camera that shows the battery door, or hinge to replace the battery, much like on previous generations of the Q series, while also offering a separate compartment for your SD card… or cards maybe?

(Image credit: Leica)

The biggest change, apart from the rear screen, is the button layout to the back. While the overall appearance looks the same as that of the Q2, the Play and Menu buttons have been moved from the left side of previous models and now reside above and below the D-pad on the right side of the camera body.

This I think is a great bonus as, while it was not an issue they were on the left side, it did make quick setting adjustments more fiddly. Now it looks like you can do them with your thumb, and one-handed!

While there are other suggestions about specs, which can't be confirmed, these leaked images show that the Q3 will be more of an iteration on the Q2 lineup than an overall design change – which I think is a good thing. Some wanted Leica to make the Q3 with a 50mm lens, rather than its useful-everywhere 28mm, but I think that would completely change the use for the Q series.

I'm sure there will be other things to add as we get closer to a release date, which is yet to be announced by the German luxury camera manufacturer. But leaked images often indicate that the wait won't be long…

Today's best Leica Q2 Reporter, Leica Q2 Monochrom, Leica Q2 Monochrom Reporter and Leica Q2 deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $5,995 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $5,995 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $5,995 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

If this has been interesting when we would recommend checking out the best Leica cameras on the market. To further help you on your Leica-loving journey, why not take a look at our Leica M11 and Leica M11 Monochrom reviews, but if the Q series is what you have your heart set on then we insist you take a look at our Leica Q2 Monochrom review.