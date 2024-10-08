Is there an Amazon Prime Day security camera REBELLION in progress?

If you write a lot of reviews of security cameras and smart home doorbells like me, you come to notice something about the Amazon Prime Big Deals day; Ring and Blink cameras and smart doorbells are around at huge discounts. We have a whole guide to Ring camera deals.

Actually, wait, scrap that. Everyone has noticed that, right?

And, let's be absolutely fair, we're also all smart enough to know there might be a little something in all these discounts for in the long run – Amazon makes Ring and Blink cameras, so it can discount costs knowing they will make money from subscription charges in the long run. That's why I was a little more surprised to see a hefty discount on a competing camera.

Google Nest Cam Outdoor | was $179.99 | NOW $129.47

SAVE $50 on this indoor / outdoor battery-powered security camera which is part of Google's elegant 'nest' range which – naturally – get on very well with Android and Google Assistant. Personally I love the look of the Nest devices, and the premium looks come with great features like 24/7 options (at a price). ✅ HDR and slick integration with Google's Nest devices

❌ More expensive to buy and still benefits from paid-for Cloud services

📸 1080P HDR

Google Nest Cam with Floodlight Outdoor | was $129.99 | NOW $229.47

SAVE $70 on this surprisingly good-looking (to my eyes anyway) outdoor floodlight and security camera for the Nest Cam system, which has all the latest features (including support for 24/7 if you plump for Nest Aware Plus). ✅ HDR and slick integration with Google's Nest devices

❌ Needs wiring (but has a hour backup battery)

📸 1080P HDR

If you're a big fan of Alexa (and the Echo and Echo Dot systems) then there is much to be said for the Ring or Blink cameras, but don't close your mind to other options.

The newer Google Nest devices – as I've highlighted – use an app called 'Google Home' rather than the 'Nest' app you might have encountered in the past (and the one I use to control my old camera and thermostat!). There is one for iOS too, and, inevitably, Android integration!

Personally I use an iPhone a lot, and I've got a bit of a mixed system partially relying on Apple HomeKit compatible cameras which is also worth checking out as they integrate with iOS. There is much to be said for following your preferred system – Google or HomeKit – as the phone (and TV) integration is so slick.

Oh, and if you're not sure what a security camera can do for you, here are two stories from just one regular user; one about a human cat poo bandit and another about, well, a very attractive police officer!