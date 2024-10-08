Is there an Amazon Prime Day security camera REBELLION in progress?

If you write a lot of reviews of security cameras and smart home doorbells like me, you come to notice something about the Amazon Prime Big Deals day; Ring and Blink cameras and smart doorbells are around at huge discounts. We have a whole guide to Ring camera deals.
Actually, wait, scrap that. Everyone has noticed that, right?
Google Nest Cam Outdoor | was $179.99 | NOW $129.47
SAVE $50 on this indoor / outdoor battery-powered security camera which is part of Google's elegant 'nest' range which – naturally – get on very well with Android and Google Assistant. Personally I love the look of the Nest devices, and the premium looks come with great features like 24/7 options (at a price).
✅ HDR and slick integration with Google's Nest devices
❌ More expensive to buy and still benefits from paid-for Cloud services
📸 1080P HDR
Google Nest Cam with Floodlight Outdoor | was $129.99 | NOW $229.47
SAVE $70 on this surprisingly good-looking (to my eyes anyway) outdoor floodlight and security camera for the Nest Cam system, which has all the latest features (including support for 24/7 if you plump for Nest Aware Plus).
✅ HDR and slick integration with Google's Nest devices
❌ Needs wiring (but has a hour backup battery)
📸 1080P HDR