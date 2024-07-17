“Blink vs Ring” is a question everyone asks on Prime Day – I choose to think differently...

Asking “Blink or Ring?” is a perfectly fair question on Prime Day. If you've already got Amazon Prime, you've no doubt seen amazing deals on both Amazon-owned brands already.
If you've not got Amazon Prime yet, then you definitely shouldn't forget that signing up gets you access to Amazon Prime's other features, like the TV streaming service which was home to this year's stand-out show Fallout (which even my mum liked!)
Blink Mini 2 | was $39.99 | now $19.99
Save $20 at Amazon The new version of the tiny Blink Mini brings an LED spotlight and the power of water resistance to this popular put-it-anywhere security camera, which already boasts day-and-night HD view and two-way-talk. (You do need an extra power adapter to use it outdoors, though).
Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) | was $59.99 | now $29.99
Save $30 at Amazon The Ring Indoor Cam boasts a feature that is very reassuring for many – a physical privacy guard which can be placed in front of the lens. The camera is 1080p, boasts pre-roll recording, a variety of mounting options, and two-way-talk via the app.
eufy S300 2x bundle | was $469.99 | now $269.99
Save $200 at Amazon This clever system comes with no ongoing costs thanks to the powerful storage hub (which accepts up to 16GB of memory). The cameras have a 4K resolution – beating most – but work well without a subscription because of the BionicMind AI hub. You can even expand the storage.
eufy S330 2x bundle | was $549.99 | now $349.99
Save $200 at Amazon This equally brilliant security system matches the one above – but with solar charging to keep the cameras topped up. There are still no ongoing costs thanks to the powerful storage hub. The cameras have a 4K resolution – beating most – but work well without a subscription because of the BionicMind AI hub, and you can even expand the storage.