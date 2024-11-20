Is nothing sacred? AI clone creators target David Attenborough's iconic voice

Sir David Attenborough's AI-cloned voice has been used in news reports on various YouTube channels to talk about the war in Ukraine, Donald Trump, and more

Sir David Attenborough speaking at the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference 2021
(Image credit: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images)

He has one of the most iconic and recognizable voices in broadcasting, however, Sir David Attenborough is now the latest person to fall victim to unauthorized AI audio cloning.

The BBC discovered the dupe and informed Sir Attenborough who responded, “Having spent a lifetime trying to speak what I believe to be the truth, I am profoundly disturbed to find these days my identity is being stolen by others and greatly object to them using it to say whatever they wish.”

