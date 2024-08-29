Infinix Zero 40 is world's first 'Works with GoPro' smartphone – we go hands-on

The Infinix Zero 40 series gets GoPro integration and a MagSafe-style case in the box

A photo of the Infinix Zero 40
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Smartphone maker Infinix has announced the Zero 40 4G and 5G, the first phones to launch with a 'Works with GoPro' badge. Now, you might be asking: don't all smartphones work with GoPro action cameras? Yes, they do. Download the GoPro Quik app, pair your action cam with your smartphone, and you're good to go. With the Zero 40 series, however, you can access your GoPro directly through the phone's camera app, and GoPro Quik is pre-installed on the phone. While we were initially skeptical, after a week with the Zero 40 5G and a GoPro Hero12 Black, the native integration is seamless, which isn't always the case when connecting an action camera.

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

