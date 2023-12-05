Incredibly rare sighting of orange Northern Lights captured in Scotland

By Hannah Rooke
published

The stunning orange-hued light show was caused by an aggressive solar storm which Graeme Whipps had to capture

Orange hue Northern lights taken in Scotland
(Image credit: Graeme Whipps )

An unexpected celestial spectacle took place in the sky above Scotland recently, causing a breathtaking display of orange-colored auroras. The vibrant hues, which are rarely seen in the northern latitudes, left stargazers and astrophotographers in awe as the night sky was transformed into a canvas of fiery oranges and reds. 

Scottish photographer Graeme Whipps first noticed the orange-colored skies at around 18:00 on November 25, and couldn’t give up the chance to photograph them. According to Flickr, he traveled quite far south in search of cloud breaks and ended up getting his shots above the River Dee near a village called Aboyne. 

He used a Canon EOS 6D with a 15mm lens to capture the shot above, and a Sony A7S II with a Zeiss Batis 25mm f/2 to capture a few others that can be found on his Flickr. In an interview with SpaceWeather.com he described the event as an "incredible sighting" and feels lucky to catch the most active hour of the G2 aurora. 

This phenomenon is an incredibly rare occurrence, caused by the interaction between charged particles from the sun and the Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere. When the solar wind reaches Earth, its field forms a barrier (known as a magnetosphere) that compresses and distorts the solar wind. 

As the charged electrons and protons from the solar wind enter Earth’s atmosphere they collide with molecules of oxygen and nitrogen, resulting in ionization. Electrons are stripped away from each atom, creating charged ions that can recombine with electrons to return to their normal state – but in doing so release energy in the form of light, and this is what causes colorful auroras.

Different gases in the atmosphere emit different colors of light. Oxygen, for example, emits red and green light, while nitrogen produces more pinks, purples and blues. In this case, we saw orange hues because vertical bands of red and green light overlapped perfectly, creating a very rare phenomenon. 

While Scotland's proximity to the Northern Lights makes it one of the best places to see them, they have also been spotted elsewhere in the UK such as the Brecon Beacons (Wales), Exmoor National Park (Devon), the Lake District (Cumbria) and the Yorkshire Dales. 

It might still be a pretty rare occurrence in the UK, but at least you no longer have to fork out on a trip to Iceland to view nature’s very own majestic light show – you just have to be a bit more patient. 

Fancy getting into taking photos of the night sky? Check out the best cameras for astrophotography, and the best telescopes for astrophotography will also help you on your way.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Hannah Rooke
Hannah Rooke
Staff Writer

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specializes in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylized product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.

Related articles