Image of legendary tennis champion wins 2024 Australian Photographic Prize

The competition is in its third year, and received entries from over 570 photographers across 12 countries
Andy Cheung won the Digital Photographer of the Year with his image of Rafa Nadal(Image credit: Andy Cheung, The Australian Photographic Prize 2024)
He may have skipped out on Wimbledon this year, but an image of tennis player Rafael Nadal taken has taken the top spot in the Australian Photographic Prize.
The image was captured by Sydney-based professional sports photographer Andy Cheung, and it has won him the title of Digital Photographer of the Year in the third instalment of the annual competition.
Cheung captured the beautiful black and white image of Nadal at the Australian Open in January, just as a common cabbage moth landed on his finger mid-game.
Queensland-based wedding and portrait photographer, Frances Suter, won the overall Print Photographer of the Year with a striking winter landscape.
Both overall winners won a AU$5,000 Nikon voucher.
The competition had many categories, with 1924 entries from 570 individuals from 12 countries.
The competition is the last one of its kind in Australia, accepting both print and digital photographs, and one of only a few remaining globally that accept a diverse range of images, with even 3D photographic art pieces included.
The competition is open to open to professionals, amateurs, and students. Entries were judged by over 35 professionals from around Australia and New Zealand at a live event, where all were welcome to mingle with fellow photographers and be part of the Australian photographic community.
All the images are available on their website with a login, and here are some of my favorites from the winners.
After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world.
While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features.
As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad.