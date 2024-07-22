Image of legendary tennis champion wins 2024 Australian Photographic Prize

Andy Cheung won the Digital Photographer of the Year with his image of Rafa Nadal

He may have skipped out on Wimbledon this year, but an image of tennis player Rafael Nadal taken has taken the top spot in the Australian Photographic Prize.

The image was captured by Sydney-based professional sports photographer Andy Cheung, and it has won him the title of Digital Photographer of the Year in the third instalment of the annual competition.

Cheung captured the beautiful black and white image of Nadal at the Australian Open in January, just as a common cabbage moth landed on his finger mid-game.

Queensland-based wedding and portrait photographer, Frances Suter, won the overall Print Photographer of the Year with a striking winter landscape.

Frances Suter won the overall Print Photographer of the Year (Image credit: Frances Suter, The Australian Photographic Prize 2024)

Both overall winners won a AU$5,000 Nikon voucher.

The competition had many categories, with 1924 entries from 570 individuals from 12 countries.

The competition is the last one of its kind in Australia, accepting both print and digital photographs, and one of only a few remaining globally that accept a diverse range of images, with even 3D photographic art pieces included.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Forough Yavari won the Winner of the Eizo Digital Artists Award (Image credit: Forough Yavari, The Australian Photographic Prize 2024)

Benjamin Maze, Winner of the Eizo Digital Artists Award for his digital image (Image credit: Benjamin Maze, The Australian Photographic Prize 2024)

Amanda Waschevski won the People category of the Print Photographers of the Year section (Image credit: Amanda Waschevski, The Australian Photographic Prize 2024)

Cheryl Eagers took the overall winner position in the Creative Division category with her image (Image credit: Cheryl Eagers, The Australian Photographic Prize 2024)

The competition is open to open to professionals, amateurs, and students. Entries were judged by over 35 professionals from around Australia and New Zealand at a live event, where all were welcome to mingle with fellow photographers and be part of the Australian photographic community.

All the images are available on their website with a login, and here are some of my favorites from the winners.

Take a look at our guides to the best professional cameras, the best cameras for beginners, the best cameras for portraits, and the best film cameras.