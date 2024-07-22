Image of legendary tennis champion wins 2024 Australian Photographic Prize

By
published

The competition is in its third year, and received entries from over 570 photographers across 12 countries

Andy Cheung, The Australian Photographic Prize 2024
Andy Cheung won the Digital Photographer of the Year with his image of Rafa Nadal (Image credit: Andy Cheung, The Australian Photographic Prize 2024)

He may have skipped out on Wimbledon this year, but an image of tennis player Rafael Nadal taken has taken the top spot in the Australian Photographic Prize.

The image was captured by Sydney-based professional sports photographer Andy Cheung, and it has won him the title of Digital Photographer of the Year in the third instalment of the annual competition. 

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

